Hidden Gems: New Indian Spot in the Minneapolis Skyway

Minneapolis Indian-food obsessives, do you remember the glory days when Kabob's opened down in Bloomington, and then the other glory days when there was that insanely cheap, insanely good, insanely authentic Indian spot up in the Gaviidae food court also called Kabob's? If you do, this news is going to be of extreme interest to you: AJ is back!

AJ is Arthur Jameel, the one-time IT professional who grew up working in his family's Hyderabadi catering halls, working the 1,000- and 2,000-person wedding parties that serve feasts for the ages. AJ came to Minneapolis to work in IT, and found that while his life was lucrative, it lacked a certain spice. So he opened Kabob's, and later the Gaviidae Kabob's, and they were great and catered to our wonderful Indian IT community. Sadly, AJ's mom got sick, and he sold everything so they could return to India and she could live her last years with her family.

But now, he's back and couldn't stay out of the Minneapolis Indian food game. With a little place currently named IGrill—the name may change—on the skyway level of the TriTech Office Center (the old Real Meal Deli spot) at the corner of 2nd Ave. and 4th St., the building directly north across the street from The Hotel Minneapolis. Their grand opening isn't until December 4th, so they're in a sort of soft-opening right now, but if you're nuts about Indian food go right away. The platters are $4 for vegetarian-only, $5 for platters with meat, and the flavors are just fantastic—so lively and fresh. I tried a chicken 65 that was just sizzling with chili, a tandoori chicken both tender and lemony, a curried flat-bean dish with appealing irony undertones, creamy butter chicken, a chicken curry popping with toasty mustard seed flavors, and a very pretty biryani with carefully made rice, each strand proud and individual. There was garlic naan and a wee container of carrot halwa, and a bar where you could add fresh cilantro, limes, and onions—for $5. What else can I say? If you are reading this from your skyway-connected building, grab your keycard, rise from your cube, and run!

If AJ's dreams work out, you might be on the ground floor of something big. "I want to see if I can make the Indian Chipotle," AJ told me. "With Kabob's, I felt like the name limited me to meat products. With IGrill, we will have bowls, kabobs, salads, maybe you get a bowl and add a kebob, a small salad and a kabob, or the platters." Working in his family's wedding catering business has well prepared him for the challenges of scaling up food without losing the flavors, AJ told me, and his little new skyway spot is where he'll be figuring everything out.

Welcome back AJ! All us local Indian food fans will be following your work with extreme interest.

IGrill, 331 2nd Ave. S., Ste. #206, Mpls.