If Restaurants Can Open in June, Will They?

× Expand bowls in a restaurant Stacked dishes wait for Billy Sushi to open.

BIG surprise from Governor Coach Walz yesterday, dropping the news that #StayAtHomeMN was lifted, and replaced with #StaySafeMN. Retail can open on May 18, at 50% capacity, while salons, barbershops, restaurants, and bars are looking at a possible June 1 open. He mentioned pulling together a task force to work on safety regulations for re-opening those establishments, which could come by the 20th.

Honestly, I did not expect June 1. I had been talking with restaurant people earlier in the day and we thought a June 13 open would be the earliest date we might hear. I can't tell you how fractured the emotional range of restaurant people seems right now. From owners to workers, you roll in eaters, drinkers, and supporters ... and it's far, far from easy to put ourselves in anyone else's shoes.

I thought I would be more ready, I thought a date like that would make me feel optimistic. I can honestly say that I swing wildly from fear of losing everything to fear of losing everyone, and back again. And yeah, I am a master of the universe so it's all tinged with a sense of how I might manifest this best for everyone.

There are a lot of variables and plenty of things to figure out in the next two weeks, but it really comes down to two big questions to me. On June 1st: Will restaurants re-open? Will people go?

I did the very scientific thing and posted these questions on my Facebook today, and more than 200 people weighed in politely and respectfully (don't make me block you). Respondents were a mix of eaters, workers, owners, and managers, from multiple regions of our state and abroad. The numbers generally broke down like this:

People who will go in June: 52

People who will not go in June: 78

People who are conflicted about dining in: 30

As I've spent the day talking and looking at the data, reading the posts, and trying to understand what all of this means, the only clear thing is that this is more complex of an issue than woohoo restaurants can open.

Outstate MN is Not the Metro

Duh right? But even Walz, in his extended press conversation after the announcement, mentioned that regionality was a consideration he was looking at. That counties with less population and fewer cases might have an easier path to a return to open. Heck, we know places that have never closed. For the most part, I think that nearly all restaurant people agree that there is no one-size-fits-all answer. So let's let Outstate be Outstate for this discussion.

Opening: Some Say YES, More Say Maybe

There are places that are ready and willing to go. Billy Sushi has said that whenever he has the GO, he will open the doors. I'm quite sure that Matt Winter from PLate in Prior Lake will be open on June 1 at the crack of dawn. My old pal Jude Vilifana, a local restaurant veteran who is currently operating a steak place in Iowa, is open as of tomorrow, with reservations booking strong.

More are cautiously awaiting the restrictions that will be handed down from the State. Occupancy is the biggest concern, will it come at 25% or 50%? Will it be based on square footage and spacing of seating areas? Gavin Kaysen noted that with 6-foot spacing, his Demi can only hold 12 diners, while requiring 95% of the staff to make it go. Max Thompson of Stewart's mentioned that St. Paul patio permits had been revoked, so if they were reinstated that might change whether or not the numbers could work for his small spot. Many think that outdoor dining will be encouraged, but what if you don't have a patio? What if they can block off streets for dining like in other places, would the city/state help them do that?

Can they or should they batch cocktails so that only one person is exposed to the mixing of a drink? Can they or should they have pre-set and pre-paid menus so that there's less hand-to-hand interaction and time at the tables? Will it be mandated to be reservations only? How to do you go about not letting a guest in when you've hit the capacity number?

If the restrictions require certain masks or cleaning supplies, will they be able to get them on time? If they have to achieve certain levels of cleanliness over and beyond what they're expecting (cleaning the bathrooms after each use, a total wipe down of the host stand every time someone comes in) what does that do to staffing levels, table turns, and kitchen timing? All of these are variables that they can't know, until they know. It's really not so much a question of will they, it's can they? Will it save them or sink them?

The HOW is enormous. So maybe after Wednesday we'll know more.

Plenty Say No

Some already know. June 1 is too soon for them. They don't feel like they can assume the risk to their business or their workers. Walz stated quite clearly that the loosening of the restrictions will be revoked if they need to be, if things start getting out of hand that they will dial back. Many restaurants think that they won't be able to survive a re-open followed by a re-lockdown. Some think that could happen within 6 weeks.

Let's be clear that there's an investment in food and training (especially with new safety protocols) and labor when you allow people and dining back in your restaurant after it's been ordered shut for two months. What if they place orders and stock their coolers for the week ahead, and then the shut down hits them as suddenly as it did in March? Who can afford that right now?

That's not even mentioning the messed up state of farming and suppliers right now. There have been furloughs across all restaurant related industries (distributors, drivers, etc) and nothing is working smoothly enough for a massive and quick flip of the switch.

And many are concerned about being the center of an outbreak, even if it's not their fault and someone brings it to them. Semantics won't matter if they become known as the 'Rona Resto, no one will ever come back. Does insurance even cover that?

On our FB Live Happy Hour with Dara today, Steven Brown of St. Genevieve and Tilia, and Kaysen said June 1 is not the right date for them. Tim Niver of Mucci's and Saint Dinette, who's been very zen about this whole thing, made it pretty clear this morning:

Tony Zaccardi of Palmer's Bar won't be open on June 1, "Not a chance in the world. I don't want it. Staff doesn't want it. Too much risk yet!"

And What About the Staff?

It's not that easy to just bring everybody back on line, after laying the majority of them off. Jennifer Schellenberger, a bartender for Zaccardi at Palmer's told me that they have a staff chat that happens nearly every day, checking in on each other. She's not ready to go back to full service, "it doesn't make sense to me that the death rate is still climbing but we're asking restaurant workers to basically be the next frontline."

I've heard from lots of workers that they feel like they're being asked to risk their health for what amounts to minimum wage. Not to mention that, with the likely reduced hours and volumes, there's not that much incentive for tipped employees to go back too soon and risk losing the unemployment benefits that are currently making their rent. It's a huge gamble with many factors beyond their control. "Honestly, I can't blame them," a chef told me but said I couldn't use their name, "I am trying to get guys back and they'd only be making a little more than they are right now. It's hard to sign up for the amount of work we're talking about to get back open. I have to offer them double."

Because who are the ones at the tables all night? Who are the ones who have to deal with the majority of the potentially over-excited and likely inebriated public who just want their restaurants back? Not so much the owner. Which leads us to ...

WTF Wisco + That Red Lobster Lady

Hello. Can we block the bridge at Hudson? If you haven't heard, the Wisconsin Supreme Court lifted the stay-at-home order on Wednesday, and by that night some bars were packed. PACKED. No distancing, no masks, no rules, just 'sconnie thirst. It's watching that, and the now infamous Red Lobster Lady who neeeeeeds her cheddar biscuits, that makes restaurant owners and workers unsure about opening.

Because restaurants can be as safe as possible, they can do all the right things, adhere to all the rules set forth, and it's we, the dining public, that can end the game for them. I get that it's hard to have faith in the rules when it seems like the rules keep changing (wear a mask, masks don't matter, you can't get it once you've already had it, oh wait maybe you can). But the essential rule that you have to understand if you want restaurants in your city after The Pandy is: respect other people.

It's a very hospitalitarian thing you know, so I'd say err on giving to get. That means, being patient, wearing masks, following rules, and not assuming the guest is always right. Don't barge into bars, respect boundaries, stay distanced, follow their lead.

Anyone who is doing takeout right now, will likely continue doing takeout even if they go for the June 1 date. I don't see how anyone would survive without it. If you are in support of restaurants opening: go, and follow the rules. If you are in support of restaurants staying closed until things are more clear: stay home, order takeout and follow the rules.

Maybe we'll still all get through this.