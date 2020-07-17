How to Restaurant Week in 2020

× Expand baja fresh takeout

We've been running Restaurant Week for more than a decade, and this was the first time in my long tenure that we thought: no way.

During the time we usually start signing restaurants up, well that was when places started shutting down. As it became apparent to us that we wouldn't be able to tell what the restaurant world would be like month to month (who am I kidding, week to week? day to day?), we knew we couldn't plan for RW as normal.

So we sent out a note and asked many restaurants what they thought. Could we do it differently, was there a way to support them and their teams? So, here we are.

July 2020 marks our first #TakeOut2LiftUp Edition of Restaurant Week. Some 50 restaurants are on board to offer special two and three course meals at discounted prices. Order up and grab the goodies and head to a park for a picnic, or enjoy the eats on a patio. A few places are also offering indoor dining, and I personally would like to ask you to wear a mask, follow the rules, and do your part in supporting the people who are working hard to keep this industry afloat.

Huge thanks to our sponsors who have come on board to underwrite the participation of these local spots: Society Insurance, Cargill, Bud Light Seltzer, Johnson Brothers, Prairie Organic Spirits, Open Table, and the Minnesota Pork Board. We couldn't have offered this without them.

Here's the caveat: we still don't know what to expect week to week, so restaurants may have to close or limit hours and options due to COVID or staffing levels. Please be patient, be understanding, be aware that these are all small local businesses and members of your community working together to figure out this new world of dining.

If you want to make sure independent restaurants stay afloat, click into saverestaurants.com and tell Congress to pass the Restaurants Act NOW.

With that, here are my picks for what I'll be driving the top-down Jeep toward next week in order to #TakeOut2LiftUp.

Let's start with POTLUCK at Rosedale, because I feel like I can grab many things for my lockdown squad and maybe they'll stop glaring at me. Betty & Earl's is giving us biscuits and gravy with sweet tea for $10. I'll be grabbing the house burger and cheese curds for $15 from Burger Dive, and not sharing. Nordic Waffles will waffle you some turkey chipotle action, with a mini cinnamon butter waffle (as a treat) for $10. A $10 slice and a shake from Grand O'l Creamery? Yes. And pinkies may remained tucked for the $15 plate of lobster mac 'n' cheese with a 1/2 lobster roll from Smack Shack.

Guess what? You can have beer for lunch now, because you work at home. Tell your boss I said it was ok, because you're getting Barley John's Brewpub $20 lunch with house made hummus, and some cast iron seared salmon on arugula. And that just goes too great with a Wild Brunette beer.

Ok, let's be clear, The Black Forest Inn has one of the OG city-cool patios in town, but goulash travels pretty well too. Yes, that is an option on the $25 dinner, but so is a sausage sampler with that dark rye bread, sauerkraut and potato salad. My DNA won't let me pass that up anymore than I have power against a nice plumkuchen. Ooof.

The Bungalow Club has been going strong with takeout, and I am all in for a $35 dinner that includes a chilled tomato soup, roasted trout with potato rosti, and poached peaches with vanilla coconut cream. And if I wasn't feeling choosy, I'd opt for the $48 Family Feast and let the kitchen pick.

I don't know how you could skip a porch picnic with the $25 dinner from Alma. Though you are going to have to choose an entree between the legendary (mspmag cover girl) fried chicken sandwich, the spicy turkey burger, the toothy rigtoni with sausage ragu, or the summery fusili pesto pasta. And then: mocha brownie. Good luck.

Listen this is a (mostly) judgement-free zone, and if you're into self-care that involves carb-loading, I'm going to let you do you. Just consider Cardigan Donuts is offering a dozen assorted classic donuts for $15. Should we just call that lunch?

Both FireLake Downtown and FireLake MOA have you covered with different menus and price points. For me, it's the cityside offering of the Boby's Lucyblu burger, all stuffed with blue cheese and piled thickly with onion, bacon, hot peppers, and cheddar on the $15 lunch menu that would make me drive downtown in a heartbeat. Yes, I'd eat it on the 7th St. curb if I needed to.

For the $25 dinner at The Freehouse, I like the idea of starting with that kale grain and green salad, like I mean it. But then I'd very quickly roll into some fish 'n' chips with a growler of their beer, because those are two things I can not make at home. Molten brownie on the end, because I am apparently have a season of brownies.

There's a whole new kitchen team at Icehouse, so yeah, I think I might dial in for that $35 dinner and see what's cooking. I'm interested in this Taiwanese popcorn chicken with white miso chile sauce, and the squash enchilada sounds interesting in this heat, and hey let's finish with a blondie (because I'm not ONLY eating brownies, sheesh).

Lake & Irving's $35 dinner is only available for takeout, so set the table before you run for it. DEF choose that miso Caesar salad, and then I'll allow you to pick between that shoyu braised short rib pasta and that misoyaki salmon over fried MN wild rice with an egg. And plan to indulge in some of their beer and wine specials to go! Also, these deals are available in the Savage pop-up location.

Just pop into Manny's Tortas over lunch and grab yourself ANY torta and ANY dessert for $15. You could do a Cubana and some flan. You could go 3 Little Pigs (my fave) with arroz con leche. You could even go Manny's Special with carrot cake. There is nothing but winning here.

I like the simplicity of the $35 dinner from Octo Fishbar, because summer calls for it. Drive up for a Cajun smoked half-chicken with two sides of your choice (me: white cheddar grits and sweet corn maque choux), plus a slice of Vikings & Goddesses pie. Does that NOT scream summer picnic?

Grab the $25 dinner deal from Pig Ate My Pizza and sit on their airy parking lot patio. No one will bug you as dip into your Caesar salad (one of my favorites in town), your own pizza (Bay of Pigs is almost impossible to differ from a Cubano while you're eating it), and a coupla churros. And who doesn't love churros?

Saint Dinette is back in action after a little summer break! Staying strong with takeout only, they have put up a $35 dinner menu that could and should go just like this: start with grilled sweet corn with foie gras butter, move into sourdough fried chicken with sherry and bacon, then finish big on carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. That's my play.

I find myself thinking about the Soul Bowl $15 lunch a lot. I would absolutely start with a Side Chick salad with tomatoes, turkey bacon, and BBQ ranch dressing to be followed quickly by a Southern Bowl with Fantasia fried chicken, mac n cheese, and collard greens.

Union Hmong Kitchen is set up outside of Sociable Cider Werks, and you can totally grab a patio table there or set up a tailgate by your car in that huge parking lot. I would not call you wrong for that, nor for choosing the cucumber salad with peanuts to start your $35 dinner. If it's me, I'm also getting Mom's egg rolls (hi Mama Vang!), and BBQ Hmong pork on my sticky rice plate. That tiger bite sauce purrs wickedly.