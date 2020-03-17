How to Help MSP Restaurants + Workers

× Expand Restaurant interior Staff meal at Cobble Social House

If you've ever asked a restaurant to support your kids soccer team, to donate gift cards to your fundraiser, to waive the fee on their private dining room for a good cause, or even to "fit you in" when there's no rezzies because you forgot your anniversary: the bill is due.

In this unprecedented time of the COVID shutdown, we've asked you to buy gift cards, do curbside takeout or delivery, and grab online merch from your favorite people in the industry. Keep doing that, but now think about stepping it up, seeing as a few hundred thousand workers lost their jobs yesterday, and caterers and restaurant owners lost their main stream of income.

Here are some ways to help that will make a difference. If you've heard of others, let us know! Send a note to dining@mspmag.com

Virtual Tip Jar:

While you're home mixing a drink, or cooking your third pan of lasagna, think about all the great times when someone did that for you. Go ahead and dip into this list of affected servers and bartenders and Venmo or Cashapp them a little tip. Easy. Painless.

Our friend Clever Kate O'Reilly has a roll call of hospitality workers in need on her twitter post. Follow it, pick one, send a tip.

MEALS! feeding those who have fed us

Please also consider helping out the folks at Second Harvest Heartland who are seeing a massive bump in traffic. Local restaurants Alma, The Bachelor Farmer, and Chowgirls Catering have come together with 2HH and Loaves & Fishes to create Minnesota's Central Kitchen. It's goal is "to feed members of the community who are experiencing hunger. Second Harvest Heartland has helped organize the logistics around this effort, Chowgirls has offered up their kitchen to cook and package the meals and Loaves and Fishes – a free public dining program with 30 locations throughout Minnesota – has offered to use their sites to distribute the prepared food. The meals will be prepared for takeout and delivered directly to the hunger-relief organization."

Double BLAMMO on this GFM. This group is buying gift cards from a newly opened resto, Foodsmith, in order to give them to the workers at the neighborhood Oxendale's Market who have been kicking butt.

Unideli at United Noodle is providing free takeout soup to anyone who needs it.

On Thursday, Eat for Equity Catering, the do-gooder food team will hold a drive up food pick up in Minneapolis from 2pm - 6pm. Not just making sure their kitchen is cleaned out, they're hoping to help all the humans who might have lost their employment yesterday, and are looking for a little scratch-made nourishment. It's a pay-what-you-can endeavor, look over their menu and order, then drive by.

Support

If you want to help restaurants keep more money in their coffers at this time, sign this petition: An immediate step that the State and City could take to provide relief is to allow small businesses to keep their sales and use tax, which otherwise would be due March 20.

Project Black & Blue was started by Craftmade Aprons to help support industry workers in tough times. They've created a fund that is fed by the purchase of specific aprons, but now they are opening it up to all their aprons. With 50% of revue from each apron sold going straight to the fund, it feels like you should be buying your Christmas gifts early. Service industry workers can nominate people who need to be considered for a financial gift

Did you know you can support local bartenders during these tough times? Just throw a little donation into the USBG fund, and tenders in need can apply for grants. Shout out to Jameson which pledged $500,000 to the fund.

The GFM from the owners of United Noodle is creating a fund for all the restaurants that have committed to giving out free meals to kids in this time of crisis.

While there are a lot of places struggling, a special heritage restaurant is looking for a little extra help. The Khyber Pass Cafe run by the Scherzad family has long been an important part of our community, some 35 years. Daughter Mashal has set up a Go Fund Me to make sure they get through this trying time. If you've ever asked them for a gift card for a charity, now is the time to pay that back.

Give blood get beer!! Forgotten Star Brewery has a plan. They heard The Gov talk about the need to fill up blood banks, so they are partnering up with the MN Red Cross. On Thursday and Friday from 1-7, their mobile blood donation center will be parked at the brewery. Its a pint for a pint: Give blood, get a coupon for a free pint when they reopen.

Hiring:

Kowalski's, Lunds & Byerlys, Aldi have all put out calls for hiring to keep up with the sanitizing demands.

A reminder for anyone who needs help and support in theses tough times 211.org is an organization for you to find essential needs and crisis resources in this effed up world.