How to Cook Minnesotan

× Expand Chef Yia Vang and his Minnesota Hmong Hotdish

Golly, this feels like a hotdish kinda weekend, yah? I'm telling ya, if I have to bump the heat in the morning, I'm already thinking about a warm dinner.

Why not just go for it and pick up some tater tots, fish out your mom's best recipe and throw down the best way you know How to Cook Like a Minnesotan? Because there might be a free slow cooker and some amped up hotdish in it for you!

We are having a little contest because we want to see your recipes and pictures! All you have to do is snap a picture of your dish/ingredients of the dish with whatever comes into focus to tell us how proud you are to be on team Duck Duck Grey Duck! Just send us a pic along with your recipe and we'll enter you into our MN Food Icons Hall of Fame. For that little bit of Northiness, you could win:

A brand new Cuisinart Slow Cooker from Kitchen Window! We'd call it a crock pot, but we might get in trouble.

A copy of The Great Minnesota Hot Dish: Your Cookbook for Classic Comfort Food by Theresa Millang and Karen Corbett

And just for entering, you'll be entered to be one of NINE names drawn to receive Chef Yia Vang's Hmong Hotdish box (+1 other meal) through Local Crate! Free hotdish (with a kick, then) right to your doorstep. What could be better?

So. You have three ways to enter: Hotdish, Bars, or Wild Card (which I'm thinking might be good for some meatballs, chili, or maybe your lefse recipe?) But enter soon! Let's get cooking!