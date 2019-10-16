How to Buy Half a Hog: Part One

To me, one of the greatest things about living in Minnesota is that, as an agricultural state, we have a chance to meet our food. We go to apple orchard farms, we pet chickens at the State Fair, we eat farm dinners amongst the radishes and flax. We have very real opportunities to be more than those people who only connect their pulled pork sandwich to a pig via the cartoon image on the frozen foods label.

So I don’t know why it took me so long to buy a hog. Well, half a hog. I mean, I’m well versed in the Minnesota birthright of having a second freezer (a chest freezer in the garage is a punch hole in your MN-Card), and I certainly make the trek to both city spots (Lowry Hill Meats) and country spots (Mackenthun Meats) to find the good local meats. People I know have bought beef shares along with their CSAs, so why not just go straight to the source?

Well, I did. And it was easy. I reached out to Dayna Burtness Nguyen of Nettle Valley Farm and signed up to buy a hog with my pal Joy Summers. But I still wanted to meet the meat, so on a bright autumn day I took an easy drive through rolling farm land down to Spring Grove. Because in MN, that’s normal.

Dayna is the farmer on the 67 acre Nettle Valley Farm, her husband Nick (who is brother to chef Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, randomly) is the support staff with a day job. They pasture finish hogs, which means they don't breed or farrow them, "Farrowing is like PhD-level farming, I'm fine with getting them from a breeder for now. Maybe in 5-7 years we can build towards that," Dayna told me as we stood in the long, green pasture.

This isn't an inherited family farm, Dayna grew up in Coon Rapids. "I don't think I even mowed a lawn until I was 19!" But she knew she wanted to get into agriculture and eventually started Laughing Loon Farm, a produce farm out of Northfield. She had to close that farm after a serious bout of Lyme's Disease changed her physical abilities, "I know that even now, I don't have the energy it takes to run a produce farm, it's more physically taxing than you'd ever believe."

Which is why: piggos.

× Expand Naps, in your food.

"I really get a kick out of pigs. I think I love them because they are friendly, they're smart but not too smart, they like to eat, they nap, they don't like it too hot ... they're kinda like me!" This year, their fifth on this property, they raised some 50 hogs. Up in the barn area, the pigs have water, shelter, and an organic feed consisting of peas, barley, some pro-biotic minerals, and apple cider vinegar. They have a fenced in pasture that Dayna lets them run through, allowing them to eat down the greens and grasses in one section before moving them into the next. I was lucky enough to watch them be moved into their next fresh pasture, and when Dayna opened the gate and called out "Piggos! Piggos!" they came jumping, galumphing, and running down.

The pasture was full of grasses and dandelions, but they also plant random veggies like cukes, radishes, root veggies that are good for the soil and the pigs will dig up and eat. There was also a buffet of culled squash, tomatoes, and peppers from nearby Featherstone Farm for the piggos, which they immediately snurfled into, walked all over, and even fell asleep in. I had lots of questions: Do they sleep out here? Do they fight with each other? Do you have favorites? "They know how to be pigs better than I do, so I pretty much just give them all the options and let them do what they want to do. I make sure they have enough water and basic food, sometimes they sleep in the barn, sometimes I find them out here all jumbled together in the grass."

× Expand Dayna Burtness Nguyen of Nettle Valley Farm

Some pigs just stand out, "I don't really have any rules about naming them or not, they kinda name themselves, some are friendlier than the rest. There was one pig last year who would always come up to me and rub up on my boots so I called her Scritchypig. That one over there has ridiculous ears, so I call him The Floppiter. I mean, yeah, I try to make sure they have the best life possible, and then when Scritchypig had to go off and have her One Bad Day, I was sad. But that's part of being a livestock farmer." Dayna posts a lot of honest farm life content on her socials, and I asked her whether or not she gets yelled at for it, "Not as much as you'd think, but vegans are people who care about food, and care about the world, I like that way better than someone who doesn't even think about their effect on the planet."

I fed my bristly piggos some apples. I could have sat there and watched them all day, rooting around, body slamming each other, they were so busy, "I call that Pig TV," Dayna laughed, "sometimes I just sit and watch them, how they interact, what they do, I could lose hours just doing that."

While many, but not all, of Dayna's farming practices are organic, she'll never seek out the certification, "I just don't agree with all of their rules, it's too black and white." For instance, if she had to give a sick pig some antibiotics that would heal them, even though it would completely clear their system before processing, they wouldn't be labeled organic. "That's why I like selling direct to people, we can have conversations, I can be fully transparent and they can make their own choices." The pigs start out at around 80 lbs. and grow to more than 300 lbs. in six months. These hogs will likely keep eating grass and veggies until November and then be taken for processing.

I had to ask her how she felt about the recent Go Big or Go Bust statement from Sonny Perdue the US Secretary of Ag, which basically told small family farmers to just pack it in. "Angry, really angry is how I felt. I'm so tired of famers and Americans being gaslighted that this is the natural evolution, it's not. Powerful interests have designed the system to put all the risk on family farmers, with none of the power or profits, and that's crap. They keep selling us the line that we are responsible for feeding the world, so we should just submit to the big money. But I think it's time to fight the lies, and organize our voices, with smart and clear thinking like the kind at Land Stewardship, we have to remember that the government is us. We get to pick it, we get to create the food and farming system we want, we have a say, so we have to get out there and run for office or vote. Hopefully we can all start to see that rural America is important, that small towns are worth saving, that family farms are important. We need the next generation of farmers on the land."

Small farming is so important to Dayna, that she's opened her farm to others as an incubator farm. That means that people who want to farm, but don't have the capital to buy one, can live and farm at Nettle Valley. So besides pigs, Bailey Lutz of Listenmore Farm and Heidi Eger of Radicle Heart Farm raise goats and sheep in the valley, plus chicken and ducks in the yard. The incubatees pay rent if they want to live in the house, but they have access to the acreage, the machinery, and the systems for 1-3 seasons. Both of her livestock incubatees work day jobs on vegetable farms so that they can earn enough money to eventually buy their own farm.

"If I could give one piece of advice to young farmers, especially if they didn't grow up where they're farming, it would be to immediately get involved with the community, get to know your neighbors, make yourself useful in any way you can, because you all need each other."

I feel really good about all of this and am certain I've picked my pig farmer well. Dayna's pork is not cheap, but for me and my priorities, it's worth it. Stay tuned for part two of this story, when I get the pork. We'll dig more into how much you get, what it costs, maybe even throw a few recipes up.

As of this posting, Dayna still has two whole hogs (or 4 half-hog portions, you don't need a friend to get one) available.