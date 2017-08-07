How Minneapolis Restaurants Can Win the Super Bowl

× Expand Chef Robert Irvine at Cooks of Crocus Hill

One of the biggest promises to our beautiful city, for having the honor of hosting Super Bowl 52, is that it will bring legions of hungry and thirsty revelers into our bars and restaurants. By all accounts, there are estimated to be about 150,000 people descending on our towns for those festive weeks. That’s a lot of revelry. But how on earth are our local coffee shops, taverns, and eateries supposed to get ready for such an onslaught??

Chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine, who is best known for turning around failing restaurants on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible, was in town recently promoting his new book on his way to his Las Vegas restaurant opening (meaning: the guy knows a thing or two about multi-tasking). He took a moment to chat up local businesses about the coming Super Bowl tide, and he didn’t mince words: everyone needs a plan. Here’s are few things he advises hospitality people to do in order to win big, come January.

BE READY, EVERYONE

"You have to look at your whole business from beginning, to middle, to end. The day of the race is too late." And it’s not just all the high-end restaurants and fancy spots that will need to be ready, it’s everyone. “All these people are coming into town, and it’s not just dinner they’ll be looking for. They’re staying in hotels, they’ll need breakfast and lunch, they’ll need coffee to warm up, they’ll stop in a place for a drink before meeting up with others. They have time to kill! Don’t forget these people are on vacation, and for some of them this is the big vacation of the year, so they don’t have regular schedules like your average guest. Every day is Saturday for them, and they have money to spend.”

STAFF UP

I know, this sounds daunting as we are all witnessing a labor crunch that has many local owners throwing up their hands. But, as Irvine says, “You need bodies to serve the bodies coming in your door.” If the current labor market is tapped, what can they do? “I saw this in Houston when I was there last year, but the good news is that there does exist a labor force that travels the country to work these type of events, because they know the money they can make. Restaurants should put listings on Craigslist for temporary workers during the festivities. They’ll show up and work hard, then move on to the next gig. It’s a good way to make sure all your shifts are covered.”

GET WIRED

Technology can be your best friend during this kind of an event. “Get your basics tuned up and make sure your broadband can handle the increased load. You want to have free WIFI that is easily accessible. Just doing that, and allowing people easy access will let them take all their vacation pictures of food and drink and post them to their whole network. People want to show off what they find on vacation, so make it easy for them to showcase your spot.” Beyond social concerns, Irvine says tech can make everything run smoother. “In my restaurants, we use a back-of-house system that tracks our inventory with every order. That way we know when we’re running low on food, and we can get ahead of a crush by being aware of our pars at all times.” He warns that these people won’t have the loyalty that regular guests have, so they’ll have less patience for places that start the conversation with a list of 86’d menu items.

PUT YOUR BEST PLATE FORWARD

Irvine believes there’s no need to change your concept for the two peak weeks, suddenly adding a taco bar to your Thai restaurant because you think that will drive more business. “Stay strong with your core competencies—just execute them really well. Remember that not everyone will want a craft beer bar, so don't suddenly try to be one if you're not. If you want to expand your offering, partner up with someone who can add value: park a food truck in your lot, let a baker sell donuts from your space if you're not open for breakfast. And make sure people can tell who you are from the street—post your menus on your door and be proud about what you do. I think there will be a lot of ‘duck in’ trial here because of the cold weather, so make sure they know what you have and you’ll grab them!”

Lots to think about and lots to do before winter comes. Good luck, restos!