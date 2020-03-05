How Local Restaurants are Preparing for Coronavirus

× Expand Open sign on a restaurant door

I never had rougher hands than when I was a bartender. All the washing of glasses and hands and surfaces does not make for a supple touch. I’m feeling a bit of deja vu to those days as I’m washing nearly as much in reaction to the impending coronavirus COVID19 pandemic.

I don’t want you to panic, that’s not my bag, my idea, my intention. I don't think we need to ramp up fears. But my job is to watch the world as it eats, or doesn't eat. I can't help but stare at the pictures of the empty piazzas in Italy, read about the devastated noodle shops in Beijing and wonder what's about to hit us as a dining culture. Restaurants are the places we gather, a primary way we connect to each other outside of work and family. So as I'm watching the world react, I can't help but wonder what our local restaurants are thinking and doing.

Chef Mike DeCamp of Jester Concepts, which has six different concepts from Minneapolis to St. Paul, told me they are being very proactive. “We had a meeting to discuss what we were already doing and how to ramp it up. We are just trying to be diligent. We’re changing out cleaning chemicals with fresh stuff, we’re making sure soap is easily available and encouraging everyone to wash hands even more often. In the kitchen it’s more frequent anyway, but we think of how many times people go out to touch tables and come back, so we’re all helping each other. We’re encouraging TWO Happy Birthday songs while scrubbing.” DeCamp also mentioned that they have stocked the bathrooms with hand sanitizer, for guests and employees alike. He recognizes that his guests at both PS Steak and Monello in the Hotel Ivy are comprised of a higher percentage of out-of-town travelers.

"Our goal is always hospitality, but our job is to keep our food and employees safe," Stephanie Shimp of Blue Plate Restaurant Group told me. "We're all refocusing on some common sense things during service: reminding us all to clear glasses by holding the bottom half of the glass, handling forks from the handle and not the tines. We've told our employees it's ok to refuse a handshake and offer an elbow bump, that's not offending the guest in our book."

Peter Cusic, cheesemonger at France 44 Cheese Shop told me they have a pretty great communication flow among staff. No one is panicked and they’ve all discussed how they can be better. They are looking at how and when they handle money and food, and even how they handle cheese samples when handed to the guest. “We’re pretty lucky to be fully staffed right now, so it won’t hurt us if someone stays home because they’re not feeling well.”

Because it’s not just about protecting the guest, but their employees. DeCamp told me, “We’re encouraging people to stay home if they’re not well, to use the Sick and Safe leave that they have coming. No one is going to lose their job if they’re sick, we really want them to know that.” The Sick and Safe program was instituted in Minneapolis last year, guaranteeing that employees get paid their hourly rate for a sick day. Granted, for tipped employees the hourly rate is usually much less than what they’d earn in a night, making it harder for them to skip a shift. And to be clear, yes there are crappy managers out there that threaten people’s jobs if they call in sick, but hopefully this is something they can see in a bigger picture. And maybe change their ways, for the better of all.

No one wants to be the first restaurant to report a case. If you think about businesses in the community, restaurants are already held to a very high standard of cleanliness from the state and health department (no one seems to talk about the health department score at your local movie theater or gas station, right?). So if anything, restaurants are going to work pretty hard to make sure they don't have to be the first to raise their hand.

A few restaurants said they were watching the coasts to see how their friends and colleagues handled things, figuring it would hit in bigger numbers there and they could learn from it. But many are freaked out by hearing of the loss of restaurant life abroad. In fact, more than a few places didn't want me to put their names in this piece, because they are worried about any association. The fear of a panic is real for this industry.

Can our restaurant scene handle a lockdown? “Would it be like having a month long crazy snowstorm?” DeCamp wondered, “Yeah it would be really tough. But what can we do, we can’t plan for it, we just have to take it as it comes.” I work in a big building in downtown Mpls., and I've been thinking about what would happen if our company decided to institute the work-from-home plan to cut down on interpersonal interactions. And what if other companies in our building did the same, then suddenly there’s no one around to go to the skyway deli that makes all of their money M-F, from 8am to 2pm. Can they sustain their business for a week? For a month? What happens if no one wants to go out for Easter or Mother's Day brunch? Those two days are bigger than Valentine's Day and New Years Eve for restaurants.

Shimp says they've all talked about it, "But remember last February, 2019? It was a really rough winter and we had that week of subzero temps and snow and no one went out. We lost a full week of business then and we just rejiggered where we had to, tried to be flexible and come back strong."

I've heard of some restaurants boosting their online ordering presence and a few thinking about putting together meals kits to-go in case people stop going out.

"In the end, it's our job to be the escape from worries for people," said Shimp on the phone this morning. "We want to be a calm place, not boost any more anxiety in the world than there already is. For us, that's business as usual."