How Duluth's Hoops Brewing Found a Way to Serve Cocktails

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Belly up for a beer . . . × 2 of 2 Expand . . . or a cocktail! Prev Next

Minnesota liquor laws can be pesky, right? Like the one that says if you're a distillery with a cocktail room, you can only serve the booze you make, which is why many have been challenged to make a kind of vermouth for their martini drinkers. Likewise, if you're a brewery with a taproom, you can only serve the beer you brew, no other alcoholic libation allowed (which is why Surly brewed that champagne-style beer, so that they could book more weddings).

But Dave Hoops seems to have found a way around that. If you don't know, Hoops is the legendary brewmaster of Duluth, spending many years at Fitgers leading the charge for craft beer in the North, before opening his own Hoops Brewing last summer in Canal Park.

The brewery and taproom are gorgeous and dripping with old Douglas Fir beams. You'll find craft beer drinkers crowding long communal tables, sitting at the taproom bar, hoisting goodly smoked wheat beers. You'll also find The Ripple Bar.

× Expand Hoops Brewing cocktail bar

True, it's a separately-owned business, but the cocktail bar is located IN the brewery's tap room. Ok, let's call it adjacent. It's all about the wall.

The rule-makers said there had to be a wall between the brewery and the cocktail bar . . . but they never said how high.

Smartly done, the wall that exists is just high enough (more like a ledge, really). The bar area is fully demarcated and accessible by an in-wall door (more like a gate, really). If you are drinking cocktails, you must stay in the bar area, but the win here is that your Hoops beer-lovin' pals can be just on the other side of the wall, and still hanging out.

I can have my Vikre Aquavit gimlet while you can have your cream ale and we can still break down the gossip of the day in whispers and asides.

Duluth is so cool right now!

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.