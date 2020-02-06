Hot Indian Switches It Up

× Expand via Hot Indian. Photo by Bob Johndrow New kati rolls from Hot Indian

Yes, the Indurrito is taking its bow. The signature meal, which took great Indian flavors and wrapped them in a giant burrito, helped create the buzzy food stop that is Hot Indian.

Started as a food truck in 2003, Hot Indian became a local favorite for their creative takes on Indian street food (including those fully spiced Indi-frites). But now, with one location at the Midtown Global Market, one at the Mall of America, and another in the downtown Minneapolis skyway, it's time to level up.

Welcome kati rolls to the Twin Cities. Popularized in Kolkata, think of it as an Indian wrap, with skewer roasted meats and veg wrapped in a flatbread. "They're really hot on the coasts, and it's a simpler, more traditional Indian street food that we wanted to bring forward. We always had to press the roti so thin to make them work for the burritos, but the kati rolls are smaller so it's more true to the roti," chef Janene Holig told me. Smaller, but with more intense flavor, the rolls will come packed with chicken, paneer tikka, and vegan aloo gobi. Early feedback has been good, especially from members of the Indian community who've been taste testing.

Maybe the bigger change-up is the move away from the Chipotle-style build-your-own model. "We listened to what our customers wanted, and part of that was being the expert for them. So we went through the menu and picked some HI favorites, constructed them in our favorite ways, and you can now order them as complete dishes. It streamlines things and will let us be more creative in the future." Besides kati rolls, look for a roster of rice bowls and a few snacky items on the new menu.

The roll-out has already happened at the Midtown Global Market if you want to be among the first to try kati. If you need time to say goodbye to the Indurrito, check out the Mall of America spot or the Minneapolis skyway location this week before the big changes happen.