Hot Indian Comes BACK to the State Fair!

You have TWO MORE new foods to add to your list for the 2019 Minnesota State Fair. We just found out that Hot Indian will take the place of Mama D's at the Midtown Global Market booth this year. Sadly, Destiny Brooks of Mama D's passed away recently and the eatery is closed indefinitely.

Amol Dixit and chef Janene Holig have stepped up to fill the first week slot at the Fair, Aug 22-27, no small feat when you only have a three week lead time to figure out how to feed a few hundred thousand hungry people. Of course, they know what they're doing after some successful runs in the booth over the last few years, particularly with those samosas!

They've got two new treats for the NEW list:

Kentikka Fried Chicken: Yes, those are crispy fried chicken sliders with a creamy tikka sauce and slaw.

Bhel Puri: Vegans will be psyched with this crunchy fresh snack mix, I'm betting. Chaat with puffed rice, veggies, and fun bits.

And here's the rest of what you'll find at the booth!