Holiday Shopping Secrets: Kramarczuk's

× Expand Kramarczuk at Christmas Kramarczuk's Deli at Christmas

Are you not much of a mall shopper, but much more of a Eastern European butcher shop shopper? Then duckie, do I have good news for you: You can really get an astonishing amount of your holiday shopping done at Kramarczuk's, and then treat yourself to one of our fair nation's finest cabbage rolls for your troubles.

Top five reasons to drop in and make your holiday awesome ...

1. Stocking stuffer chocolates and candies.

Chocolate snowmen and foil-wrapped chocolate Russian Orthodox clergy, chocolate gold bars, massive chocolate discs, chocolate covered cherries—you could fill a whole stocking for your hippest hipster and get more fascinating chocolates from Central Europe for everyone you know. Also, those cute Haribo Smurfs that are perfect for your '80s loving besties.

× Expand Kramarczuk at Christmas; marzipan fruits Kramarczuk at Christmas; marzipan fruits

2. Marzipan.

Marzipan fruits to top your cheesecake, marzipan pink pigs to give for good luck for those celebrating in the German or Norwegian style, marzipan bananas just because—I'm not saying Kramarczuk's has the Cities' best marzipan selection, but that's only because I can't think of anywhere else that would even compete with them. Marzipan lovers, go!

× Expand Kramarczuk smoked pork hocks, etc. Kramarczuk smoked pork hocks, etc.

3. Smoked pork hocks and really thick bacon.

OK, so smoked pork hocks are not for everyone on your Christmas list, but do you ever find yourself wanting to make New Year's Hoppin' John like they did in times of yore, but then you don't do it because there are no smoked pork hocks? OK, maybe that's just me, but when you're cooking your Christmas feast, do not forget about the riches in the Kramarczuk's case, like their wonderful whole slab bacon, and those medieval pork hocks.

× Expand Kramarczuk tee-shirts Kramarczuk tee-shirts

4, Those legendary T-shirts.

One time I was in Barcelona, and I saw a guy wearing a Kramarczuk T-shirt, and it made me so happy. Stuff some T-shirts into envelopes and mail them to your friends who've left town, and then they can spread the love.

× Expand Dara Kramarczuk stuffed cabbage Kramarczuk stuffed cabbage with mushroom gravy

5. Frozen pelmeni to take home and fry in butter for appetizers, interesting black currant syrups for your non-alcoholic cocktail joy, and a stuffed cabbage reward for you.

Do we talk about Kramarczuk's stuffed cabbage as much as we should? The braised tenderness of the outer leaves, the supreme tenderness of the beef-and-rice filling, the knee-weakening luxury of the rich and creamy mushroom sauce? It's really a large personal meatloaf that will leave you happy for an entire day. What a joy that thing is. Vegetarians: Get the pelmeni dumplings.

Kramarczuk's is one of the true and spectacular institutions that all Minnesotans should be proud of. They are always great, but at Christmas, even more so. Go!

Kramarczuk's, 215 Hennepin Ave, E., Mpls., 612-379-3018