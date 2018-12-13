Holiday Shopping Secrets: Ingebretsen's

× Expand Ingebretsen's exterior

Have you ever stood in line at Ingebretsen's, clutching your paper number from the roll on the butcher-shop counter, waiting for what feels like everyone in the state to get their Swedish Meatball Mix before you can get yours? I did, this past Tuesday, and it was a certain sort of paradise: Volvos stacked up two-deep outside disgorging a city's worth of grandmas and uncles, and as everyone ran into everyone there were hugs by the sandbakkels, hugs by the Gjetost, hugs for neighbors and friends not seen since this time last year. Wherever two old friends met, long sing-song recitations broke out of What The Kids Were Up To Since Last Christmas.

Ingebretsen's, open since 1921, is one of my favorite places in the Twin Cities, especially during the holidays. Did you know you could actually do your entire holiday shopping at Ingebretsen's? It's true. I know a lot of people get overwhelmed at the state's greatest Scandinavian pan-interest market and then they go all tunnel-vision and can't see anything except their number ticking down on the big red display behind the counter and the dwindling tray of Swedish Meatball Mix. In the interest of helping society better experience the magic that is Ingebretsen's, I've pulled together a top five personal benefits that will accrue to you if only you shop at the most iconic market we've got.

× Expand Ingebretsen's trolls

1. Christmassy decorative things!

Do you like decorative things that are Christmassy, or does your mom? I'll tell you what, there are so many decorative, charming, adorable things at Ingebretsen's that you will never need to get decorative, classy, Christmassy things anywhere else, ever again—trolls, elves, foxes who live with Tomtens, dolls the size of spools, dolls of ordinary size, Christmas ornaments, special wreaths to fit around candles. Those spinning angel chime candleholders make terrific gifts for teens or kids. (Don't let them leave the kitchen table with them, but do light the candles, turn down the lights, and watch the magic.)

× Expand Ingebretsen's twig house and toys

2. Jewelry, toys, books, and sweaters!

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that Ingebretsen's has most of the traditional holiday gifts you might think you had to run all over town to find—jewelry, including very on-trend Saami leather and silver bracelets—toys, woven stick huts for children's play, stuffed animals, picture books for kids, hats and onesies for babies and toddlers, those very expensive and ultra beautiful Norwegian sweaters that maybe your dad has coveted for 20 years but never bought himself, you know the one I mean.

× Expand Ingebretsen's yarn

3. Experiences, crafts, classes!

Were you aware that a few years ago Ingebretsen's expanded east into a large storefront? Now in this storefront they host classes for everything from lefse making and wooden spoon making to huckweaving, slinglade balls, tool sharpening, and crafting of knit silver Viking bracelets. Not all the Ingebretsen's classes make it on to its website, so you should probably drop by and grab a paper brochure. Then sign up for a class and take it with your favorite person! That is a most excellent gift. It also has crafting materials for gifts, like cute little felting kits, yarn, patterns, and all the cute little fiber arts projects that you might want to do with someone special in front of a cozy fireplace.

4. Cookbooks, cookie cutters, cheese slicers, and all the foodie gadgets!

Now we're really getting in to foodie territory, but you guys, just purely as a kitchenware store, Ingebretsen's is a delight. Find elk cookie cutters, what's got to be the state's widest collection of potato-ricers and cheese slicers, a wide-ranging and very on-trend selection of Nordic and Scandinavian cookbooks, trays big and small and cheap galore, skol and uffda shot glasses, modern Paul Bunyan travel cups—everything. Delightful.

× Expand Ingebretsen's herring from Sweden Ingebretsen's herring from Sweden

5. The food, the food, the food!

OK, now we're just in the sweet spot. Needless to say, Ingebretsen's has the best herring selection in the state (In the country?). There's the bulk herring, the canned and jarred herring, the cream sauce herring for you to add your own onions or herbs at home, and the cream sauce herring with dill. But did you forget that Ingebretsen's smokes its own fish, and so has world-class hot smoked salmon and white fish? Did you forget the great selection of the world's finest fish eggs in jars and tubes? Let's talk about the cities' best selection of gjetost (pronounced yay-toast!), the caramelized cheese that has become the hipster darling, for its terrific fudgy flavor and salty dulce de leché taste, so perfect for dessert making. You could make Amy Thielen's Saveur gjetost creme brulée! And, what do you know, Bar La Grassa has a gjetost cheesecake!

There are also: Cookies with madeira fillings, marzipan fruits to rival Kramarczuk's, licorice so sour it's been the subject for inter-European battles, lefse, sandbakkels, a most excellent headcheese, house-made, house-smoked hotdogs that just might be the best pure wiener in the state, Lingonberry juice for a very pretty mimosa variation, frozen soup, fresh and frozen ham loaf, as well as bread, cake, and cookies, cookies, cookies galore.

Could you lead your whole life out of Ingebretsen's market? You could, as long as you got vegetables from somewhere. And I say this holiday you should, because as this little market barrels toward its 100th birthday, as the world becomes ever more homogenous through the constant pressure of the Internet, it's awfully wonderful to be able to go somewhere where herring and Santa Claus are still very real.

Ingebretsen's, 1601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-729-9333 (Cash or check only in the deli! Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., closed Sundays.)

P.S.: Bonus photo gallery for hearty readers who made it to the end of this story:

× Expand Ingebretsen's cookies, rosettes and sandbakkels

× Expand Ingebretsen's house-smoked salmon and whitefish

× Expand Ingebretsen's lefse

× Expand Ingebretsen's world famous Swedish Meatball mix