Heyday is Closing, To Be Replaced by Two New Restaurants

Heyday has long been one of the best restaurants in Minnesota. We thought so, we thought so every year, Food & Wine magazine thought so, Andrew Zimmern thought so, it has been one of the places you're most likely to find other chefs late-night—I mean, there's no way of arguing Jim Christiansen's restaurant wasn't at the top of what food is capable of here in Minnesota. And yet, it's over—the last day will be June 9th.

But, it's not over! The Heyday team of chef-owner Jim Christiansen, owner Mike Prickett, manager Dani Megears Spa, and a lot of top talent will be shutting the doors at Heyday, renovating the kitchens, and re-opening in the same spot as two different, separate restaurants sometime this fall. Nothing has been decided as far as the names of the spots.

Restaurant #1: The southern section will turn into a smaller restaurant that serves the more elevated food Christiansen is known for. If you've been there you know what I mean, each plate is at once adventurous, lyrical—a playful melody of notes both dissonant and assonant that makes the experience of eating feel always new. It will operate four days a week perhaps, Christiansen tells me, maybe Thursday through Sunday.

Restaurant #2: The bigger part of the current Heyday space—so, all of the current bar, and some of the current restaurant—will be a bar with a full kitchen. But that's not all, it will be a bar and kitchen that changes depending on what Christiansen and the team are feeling. So, it is going to open as a cideria, that is, a Basque Spanish cider house and tapas bar, and when the team feels they've had enough of that, it will turn into a summer jerk chicken and Caribbean beach destination, and when they're done with that, maybe a dumpling spot. "When we thought about good old bar food, fries, and chicken wings, it was just kind of un-motivating to think about doing that forever," Christiansen told me. "That's not us. And we've been talking about it forever—we want to stay together as a team, we feel like we're really strong and we love working together. And while you don't make a ton of money in good restaurants, you can have a lot of fun and be creative and push yourselves and learn and have a good time—so if we can do it, why wouldn't we do it?" The new bar and will be open seven days a week, serving dinner and late night food. Look for this portion of the new endeavor to open first.

I think this will be a very good development for Minneapolis. Heyday has always had a more casual, fun side with killer food that got overshadowed by the more formal effort. I'm thinking here of the Two Days in Mexico sort of in-house pop-up they ran, serving up some of the best tamales I've ever had, the $4 hot pork rinds plate, their legendary Jerk chicken cook-off—I could go on. I also think it makes perfect sense for the hyper-speed with which restaurant 'news' travels through the internet these days. Grant Achatz perhaps invented this concept of restaurant ideas being like repertory theater at his Chicago restaurant Next, and I mentioned a few months ago it would be good for all of us to think about more deeply, and here we are, about to get a bar headed by one of the most talented cooking staffs in town.

So, should we mourn Heyday? I don't know. I had dinner there last week by happenstance, and it was one of the most delightful meals I can recall—I wish you could have tried the smoked lemon ice with the oysters. It was literally a bowl of smoked, unsweet, bright and fresh lemon slush that you spooned onto an oyster and turned it into a taste I'd never had, like meat and also like the way a beach smells after lightning. About two years ago Heyday turned their one long menu into a Restaurant Alma-style menu—four courses picked from four columns. I wish they had opened that way, because it made the whole meal so much more accessible. I imagine that whatever the new fine restaurant that Christiansen opens will be Heyday, but running with that four-course option from the get-go, and thus smoother, with the kinks worked out?

When Christiansen told the extended team, they were mainly excited. Some are taking the weeks of the renovation to travel, some are lining up stages (chefs' working experiences) in other kitchens, some are just glad to take much of the summer off. Heyday will be featuring a gallery of past cooks and other staff on their Instagram page, in the interests of never forgetting what they had.

Goodbye, Heyday—you were amazing, I'll never forget you. Hello next things, Minneapolis eagerly awaits your arrival.

