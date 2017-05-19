Heggies Pizza Launches Doug Flicker Pie

There is plenty of legend and lore out there concerning chef Doug Flicker's love of Heggies Pizza, so it shouldn't be surprising that the acclaimed chef is collaborating with the local bar pizza wunderkinds on some special pies.

The first to launch is El Jefe, a Mexican pizza. Under that mantle of mozz and cheddar cheese is a healthy dose of chorizo in a kicked-up red sauce. And yes, black olives and diced jalapenos for sass. I got a little sneak advanced taste of that pie (the one Flicker is holding above, actually, was snarfed handily) and I can say it is beer/bar worthy. Now, don't go expecting it to be all fancy and truffled and foamed just because Flicker is a national caliber chef—you can't eat gilded duck liver everyday. I love that they are staying true to who they are, that this is a chef's post-shift treat. If you are smart, you will be checking your gas station freezer cases for one soon.

You'll have to wait for more Flickered versions of Heggies, but just be happy to know there are more coming. Of course you'll be able to score a 14-minute back bar pizza of Flicker's design at the coming Bull's Horn, the dive bar spectacular that Flicker and wife Amy Greeley are busily rehabbing and loving up in South Minneapolis. Should be open later this summer which, I know, is teasy torture for the Heggies Nation. And yes, it's pronounced HEGGIES.