Heather’s Pies: Phase 2!

Pie-obsessives, lean in, because there’s some biggish pie-news afoot. Heather Keogh of Heather’s Pies, a tiny backdoor-of-her-house operation in St. Louis Park, is making moves for what can only be called our Spring/Summer of Pie.

Heather, if you don’t know, was part of the team that launched the Nicollet Island Inn in the 1980’s, which is where she learned to make pies. But then her son was born preemie, and not too long after that he had a brain tumor, and Heather put aside her professional baking life for caregiving, kid-raising, family-upholding, and all the things women do when they are or are not also better than average pie bakers. “All the kids in the neighborhood were always at my house, eating pie,” explained Heather, while I talked to her on the phone and neighbors dropped by her back door to talk pie. But after staying home through all her own kids, and up until the kindergarten year of her first grandbaby, Heather decided to get back to it. She announced: “Guys, I’m done taking care of everyone. I asked my daughter, 'Will you help me get set up on this thing called Instagram?' And she said, 'No.' Well I said, 'Okay smartie I’ll figure it out myself.'” Nearly four-thousand Instagram followers later, Heather did indeed figure it out, and has been delighting people with custom pie orders.

This season though, she’s breaking wide. She’s ordered laminated signs to stick in front of her house in St. Louis Park, which is just a few blocks north of Edina's Country Club neighborhood and a few blocks west of Linden Hills. These signs will announce her pie-of-the week, like blueberry, or strawberry rhubarb, as well as a suite of new extravagant recipes, like a coconut cream with a chocolate ganache base. To match, she's doubling her offerings of Sunday pie-classes, so now there are two seatings for two to five students each, at a price of $75 for the basic deep-dish-double-crust apple class, or $80 for the more elaborate lattice-crust class. You get lunch while your dough is chilling, and take home your pie to bake.

But that’s not all! Heather will be selling pies on Thursday nights at the East Isles Farmer’s Market, starting their opening night, June 13. (That’s the evening farmer's market tucked behind Uptown on the Mall just west of Hennepin, parallel to the bike Greenway.)

So, here's to second-careers, Minnesota's charming cottage-food production laws which we should appreciate and talk about more, and all y'all getting some pie this summer.

Heather's Pies: 4108 Salem Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-905-0608