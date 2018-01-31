Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? Jimmy Fallon.

Oh cripes.

Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show are coming to Minneapolis this weekend, we all knew that. But tonight he dropped a big ask on us:

× I'm coming to Minnesota and I really want a home-cooked meal!! Who wants to host me? Send your recipe and why I should come to your home to JimmyVisitsMinnesota@tonightshow.com!! https://t.co/6S8nbSGNvw — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 1, 2018

Oh fer cute! Fallon wants a real home-cooked meal in the North, no fancy Bellecour for him! All you have to do is submit a recipe of what you'd cook, and the reasons why you think he should come over for dinner, and you could be sharing your table with the world! Here, let me show you:

Dear Jimbo,

Hey, it's Stephanie March (not the one who used to be married to Bobby Flay, though I do answer all twitter messages that Mariska Hargitay accidentally sends me). Gosh, it's so great that you want to come over for dinner! I was just thinking that some hotdish would be the ticket this weekend, what with the temps dipping down to where you start sleeping in your Sorels. Hotdish is like a parka for your gut, if you didn't know you could check out How to Eat Like a Minnesotan, because we'd for sure have bars, too. Hospitality is important in my house, so feel free to bring over that buddy of yours, the one who's married to that nice girl from Ely? Heck, bring the band too, plenty of room. It could be a HOOT! We'll also show the real and right ways to keep warm while you fellas are in town:

× Expand That's my upstairs bar.

Ask anyone: I'm just a girl. Standing in front of a stove. Asking you to eat hotdish. Actually, ask Andrew Zimmern, he can vouch.

Yours with Lutheran Binder, Smarch.

See? Not so hard!! I have it on good faith that Millie Wall is in the process of crafting an email to Jimmy, so you have some tough competition! Here are a few tips that might help you win:

He's looking for home-cooking, maybe not the time to use that sous vide machine that's been sitting in the garage since Prime Day. He wants to come over to your house ... I think a little photo gallery of your vacation-land spoon collection, along with a little warning that he'll have to take his shoes off at the door, is all good and right. He's never been to Minnesota, but it's probably not nice to inflict him with lutefisk right off the bat. Go with something meaningful, but delicious. Just sprinkle some wild rice on it, at least.

Good luck cooks! Go forth with warm hearts, hot stoves, and do us proud!