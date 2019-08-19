Having a Peach of a Time at the Fair

× Expand Grilled peaches from the Produce Exchange at the Minnesota State Fair

It wasn't fried. It wasn't on a stick. It wasn't even on the official new foods list, but the breakout hit of the 2018 Minnesota State Fair was undeniably the grilled peaches from Produce Exchange.

Sharon and Kevin Hannigan who own the stand on the corner across from the Food Building, had long been known as the place for a fresh stop: a kombucha refresher, a crisp apple, and yes, a juicy whole peach handed over the counter in a paper towel. But last year they upped their game, expanding their patio area, and adding a grill ... for peaches.

Sharon worked with pastry chef Alexandra Motz to come up with creative toppings, and it was the herbed goat cheese drizzled with honey melting slightly onto the grill-marked peach that kicked all of our brains to the side. We said Get It, Dara made it #1, DeRusha loved it, Rick Nelson gave it four stars, and so on.

Suddenly, hot peaches were hot.

"The Fair will tell you if you have a new food, plan for serving 1,000 a day. But we were doing twice that," Sharon told me. "We didn't want to be an official new food, because we wanted to ease into it, but that didn't happen."

Once the press went gaga, people put it high on their lists. "Thank goodness we had all the friends who came to our rescue, because we couldn't plan for the staffing at that sheer volume. What we do is so labor intensive, cutting, pitting, grilling, chopping herbs, scooping fresh cheese or yogurt. It was just hard to keep up." My kid was one who joined the peach crew, full disclosure, so I have heard first-hand on the drive home what those days were like.

"What we do know this year, is how much goat cheese we need," joked Sharon. "Last year we had to get goat cheese from every store in town I think. We had planned on using 40 pounds throughout the whole fair, we ended up using about a few hundred. But this year we partnered up with Brad of Donnay Chevre and have at least 300 pounds ready."

So throngs, and lines, and sweaty days, and grilling fruit over a hot grill, and madness. And then, a social media scandal. People who saw snaps and reports of the first day's peaches saw two peach halves in a bowl, for the most part. Suddenly, people were getting only one half a peach in a bowl, and were snapping pics and airing their feelings about being cheated. Never mind that the first days peaches were smaller, two filling the bowl, and the latter peaches were much bigger, usually filling the bowl with just one half. The same bowl that had been used on all days, would have had a hard time supporting two halves of the bigger peaches, but people were miffed.

"That was just hard, personally, because we were killing ourselves to make people happy. But it's perception and I get it." Personally, it killed me when I heard people suggest that next time they should just get the same size. Because yeah: let's just ask Mother Nature to get her shit together and grow according to our plan. Or, let's sift through those boxes shipped and say: nope too big and juicy, throw that one back. "You know, we had two record breaking Saturdays last year, and I know, some people may not have gotten enough goat cheese and I feel bad for that. But we tried to fix it, we want to make it right for people, and I think we had a big learning experience. We did sell a lot of peaches."

Is it a gift and curse to be named a best new food? "Maybe? I don't know what to expect this year. I've heard people say plan for half, but I've also heard people say they've added it to their must-have lists so, I don't know! You know as a vendor, we are a small business out there, and most of us probably invest a couple thousand dollars up front to get up and going, it's scary."

Well, for my part, the grilled peach is such a unique bite out there, I don't know how to not get one again this year. Sharon is keeping a bit mum on new foods for this year, but she did feel ok teasing out this little tidbit: there will be kiwi on the grill in 2019. The what and the how of it you'll have to wait until Thursday to find out!

Don't forget to catch all the State Fair tips, tricks, and picks on our special Fair page!