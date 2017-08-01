Green + The Grain to Take Over Old Eddington's Space

This is a wee bit of a selfish post for me. You see the mag's offices are in the US Bank Building, and so this news has me chair dancing.

On the skyway level of this building, tucked into the back corner, was once an Eddington's Soup & Salad shop that allowed you endless fat and greasy breadsticks with your creamy or not-creamy-but-with-a-skin soup. Then they closed and we all understood we had taken those breadsticks for granted. Dormant for years, we ceaselessly wondered who might take that huge space and bring us lunchy things. At some point, Burl Gilyard stopped asking me about it every time he passed my desk.

Well. Happy days. Green + The Grain has confirmed that they will be taking over the space for their third location! Started as a food truck, it has quickly become one of the busiest build-your-own salad concepts in the skyway. Plus: frozen yogurt. Now if we can get them to magic some breadsticks for us. . .