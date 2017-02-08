Grae Nonas: Out at Tullibee?

Remember back when Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened a Minneapolis restaurant—and then fled because Minnesota rejected his 527th best (or so) restaurant? Remember when Wolfgang Puck came—and then that wasn't good enough for us either. (It wasn't.) And when Marcus Samuelsson had to close his Minneapolis Aquavit location because we just wouldn't go? (That one was a mistake.) Well, anyhoo guess what, Minneapolis: Whoops we did it again!

I've got multiple not-for-attribution sources telling me Grae Nonas—Best New Chef in America, according to Food & Wine magazine in 2015—has given his notice at Tullibee, the brand-new downtown North Loop hotspot inside the Hewing Hotel. Why? I hear he and a few others have not been happy with management and it just isn't working out. Is this the same management currently looking for a new General Manager? And a new pastry chef? The same management that hired a New Hampshire-raised, Texas-famous chef and pegged him for a Nordic menu? Will he still rep them at the coming COCHON555 event?

Watch this space, folks, and to paraphrase Cindy Adams: Only in Minneapolis folks, only in Minneapolis.