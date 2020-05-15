Go Get: The Oklahoma-style Burger at LynLake Brewery

× Expand burger

Last year, LynLake Brewery installed a little kitchen situation in the middle of their taproom. They initially wanted to use it as a residence for food trucks and chefs-on-the-rise: Taco Cat, Sasquatch Sandwiches, Domo Ramen and others held a few months each in the space.

But the brewery has dealt with their commitment issues and settled on a permanent partner (smart to couple-up during The Pandy, no?), and in the process, we get a new burger in town.

Chefs Pat Weber and Phil Dvorak have launched Burger Joint at LynLake Brewery with a menu of Oklahoma-style burgers.

If you're one of those people who claims to be "allergic" to onions, you may want to take a knee. But if you're like the rest of us, who know that burgers and onions are a love match, that go together like shamalamadingdong, then: your attention please.

Oklahoma-style burgers are very simple and humble good eats. They are basically smashed patties that are generously piled with with onions during the cooking process. What kind of onion? Doesn't really matter, white or yellow, Vidalia or not. But it does need to be a lot of onion, some purists think half an onion per burger. These are not a post-show add ons, they become one with the burger.

This Burger Joint team starts with the onions on the patty as it's then smashed into the flat top, which rather imbeds those babies into the meat while giving that crisp bottomed sear.

Then the crucial flip, allowing those imbedded onions some time directly on the heat along with the good juicy meat juices that are all intermingling. Weber and Dvorak told me that the key is getting the flat top temp perfect so that it doesn't just steam, but sears.

Those patties are cooked just enough, not too much, and then topped with cheese and stacked. The bun gets a simple squirt of mustard-mayo, a layer of dill pickles, and that's it. It's not fancy, it's depression-era cooking. It's just a good and greasy gut bomb of happiness with that joyful boost of allium.

You can grab The Original for $9 and it's an auto double, or choose the single version for $5. These are some fancifications if you need: the Lake Street has a bit of avocado, they'll gild the lily with bacon if you must, and there's a Firebird buttermilk fried chicken sammie for the bird crew.

Right now you can order a bundle for $30: Two Original burgers, two bags of house BBQ chips, and a crowler of Southern Cross IPL. For the next few weeks you can order ahead and pick up at the front of the brewery, where they'll slide the patio window open to hand you your bag of burgers. After June 1 they're hoping to open the rooftop patio and see how to slowy roll back into hanging out, as soon as the guidelines are released.

But this kitchen is permanent, and you'll always be able to get your new burger love to go. Might I suggest the right move is a crowler of their Birds Aren't Real cream ale, which is a gd effervescent summer sipper, and a sack of burgers to take to a park.

Fri-Sat, 4-8pm / Sun, Wed-Th, 4-7pm