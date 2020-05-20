Go Get: The Chupacabra Cocktail Kit at Flying Dutchman Distillery

× Expand cocktail and bottles on patio table

If you're a Minnesota distiller, you start with a vodka and gin, move into liqueurs, maybe there's some rum and aquavit, and then you eventually make a whiskey. That seems to have been the local pattern, more or less. But it's Memorial Day and my patio wants tequila, what's a hyper-local supporting girl supposed to do?

First, let's be up front and clear that Tequila is like Champagne, not in killer instinct as much as in regional denominational control. For a spirit to be called tequila, it must be made in the city of Tequila or its surrounding area of Jalisco in Mexico. So, we don't ever get to have a Minnesota made tequila.

But what about "tequila"? Or more specifically, #NotTequila? Like Wisconsin has its parmesan, and California has its sparkling wine, Minnesota now has an agave-based spirit: Frontera Norte from Flying Dutchman Spirits distillery in Eden Prairie. How?

FD's small batch 100% blue agave spirit is among the first American spirits made from the same ingredients as tequila. "When we produced it, our agave was novel enough that the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) forced us to do what is known as a 'formula approval'. Even though the formula is the same as one used in Mexico for decades, our government wanted to know how we did it. It is actually a little tricky," Brandon Thornton, FD distiller let me know.

Agave nectar will start to ferment on its own quite quickly, so it needs to be stabilized for transport. "Most of the distilleries in the USA are simply buying processed agave nectar like you find on store shelves for sweeteners. The problem with this is that refined agave is a little like white table sugar. If you’ve ever had raw sugar cane, it has so many fun and complex flavors, where as white table sugar, not so much. When agave is processed it loses lots of the delicate agavins and other flavors that make the spirit unique. To get around this we partnered with an organization in southern California that has a unique process for low pressure, low temperature dehydration of the agave nectar so that the water is removed (and fermentation delayed) without changing the flavor."

It meant creating a whole new process, fermenting from this unique material. It took dozens of batches for them to unlock the magic. "The natural form of agave has certain chemistry that inhibits yeast growth. There’s a lot of fun chemistry there but I am guessing you don’t want to be bored with that." They get me. Where's my drink?

The resulting MN-made blue agave spirit is a clear and smooth sipper. It's clearly different than traditional tequila, and I'm not mad at that (I know KY bourbon and MN bourbon are different, and I can appreciate both). I think it's great for a cocktail, I feel like it's a bit sweeter than your typical blanco and quite a bit softer in nature. Unless they infuse it with habanero like they do for the Caliente version. That's a touch more slapper than sipper, but comes together perfectly in the Chupacabra: a drink from their cocktail room that adds some fresh squeezed lime juice to cilantro simple syrup before being shaken with the habanero-infused agave spirit. Rim your glass with some Tajin, add a lime, and you are on your way to mental vacation.

You can order and pickup the Chupacabra, or other cocktail kits from the EP distillery. You don't have to stick to agave if that's not your jam, they're making rum, vodka, and gin too. And sanitizer! The kits come with a 375ml bottle of booze, bottle of mixer, garnishes, and easy instructions. You can purchase just the mixers as a mocktail version too.

BONUS: if you want to get some Memorial Day snacks while you pick up up your kit, Wandering Kitchen will coordinate with ribs, chicken, or other patio feast treats.