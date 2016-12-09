Gift Guide: Best Restaurant Gifts for You!

× Expand The kitchen at Travail in Robbinsdale Travail

Twin Cities restaurant lovers, do you want to put some local restaurant mojo in your beloved’s Christmas stocking or underneath their Hanukkah latke? You say there is no hope? Why, because Twin Cities restaurants are far too big to hang by the mantle with care in hopes that St. Nicholas soon will be there, or fit neatly under a potato pancake? Fear not! I give to you 10 great and brag-worthy local restaurant-related gifts, and not a partridge in a pear tree among them:

1. Travail Calendar + Tickets

Travailians, your first step is to realize the Travail tickets for January and February are up. Next, buy a 2017 sexy-chef calendar. Step three, circle the date on the calendar you got tickets for, wrap up that calendar, you’re done!

2. Tattersall Distillery Tour & Hooch

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

The hottest distillery in town has very good distillery tours twice every Saturday that make you feel like a true insider. So, get a bottle from a local liquor store (the barrel-aged gin is magnificent), and attach a card expressing your intention to pay for a couple of $10 tickets for one of the Saturday tours.

3. Vincent Burger

Of all the local gift-cards, the ones that the Cara Irish pubs offer are the best. Here's why: If you buy $100 you get an extra $50. (There are so many restaurant gift card deals right now, if you’ve got a favorite spot, from the Birchwood Café to Manny’s, check out the individual restaurant’s website, you’ll be amazed.) But the Cara Irish Pub gift card can get you what no other gift card can: the legendary Vincent Burger, currently an offer at Cooper, and on Mondays at the Local. If you missed how and why this could ever happen, it’s because chef Vincent Francoual joined Cara after he closed his restaurant.

4. Sea Change Date Night

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson

Sea Change remains the only fine-ish restaurant run by Tim McKee since he closed La Belle Vie. Do this: Get a jar of caviar from Coastal Seafoods, pick up Guthrie tickets (King Lear is coming!), add a restaurant gift certificate to Sea Change, and plan your own impromptu Feast of the Seven Fishes anytime you want.

5. Tullibee Vacation

The big buzz in town right now is about brand new Tullibee, run by newcomer Grae Nonas, who just moved here and has a Best New Chef in America prize from Food & Wine magazine. How about buying some fancy Michel Cluizel sardines (because a Tullibee is a lake herring, and sardines are like herring, kind of) and delivering that with a hotel stay and dinner reservations?

6. Young Joni + Beer

The other big buzz is about Ann Kim’s Young Joni. Reservations to Young Joni attached to a half- or whole-growler from Dangerous Man would be a very in-the-know gift. Speaking of in-the-know, don’t miss that Coconut Stout from Dangerous Man, it’s turning into one of the cult beers of the year.

7. World Street Kitchen Spices + Cookbook

Chef Sameh Wadi is of course one of our great talents, and there was so much frenzy over his Milkjam Creamery this year that we media-frenzy types maybe took our eye off how spectacular his cookbook is. Well, here’s a thought. Get the cookbook, buy Wadi’s special and delicious Spice Trail spices to use while cooking the book, wrap it all up to go under the tree, then wait till your beloved starts whipping up some most excellent Wadi-inspired foods. Bonus: You could drop by Milkjam and get some pints to go, you know.

8. Birchwood Goodness

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Birchwood Cafe

Did you know local food pioneer Birchwood has a soup club? True! $100 gets you eight quarts of soup and eight loaves of their birdseed bread to enjoy through the year. This is a lifesaver on busy nights for anyone who lives nearby, but for the real Birchwood fanatic, why not add a Birchwood cookbook and Birchwood apron? They are terrific.

9. Alma Splurge + Getaway

My friends, it is very important that you drop everything and start poking around the Alma hotel reservations, so you can dream of spending the night in the brand new inn over Minneapolis’ super beloved James Beard Award-winning restaurant. From $205, these rooms come with Alma continental breakfast! Come on, that’s a good price for a boutique hotel and world class chef breakfast. Add dinner reservations of course—that's a date weekend of a lifetime. (Walking distance to Soap Factory, don't forget.) If you want a physical object to wrap, how about some limited-edition Bittercube Bitters? The tie in is that Bittercube did the cocktails—if you get one when you check in it will all make sense.

10. Meritage + French Cooking Class

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Meritage oysters

2016 was a year that took a serious toll on top local restaurants—fare thee well, Heartland! Goodbye Saffron! Au revoir, Brasserie Zentral. We loved you all! But let's take a long appreciative look at the magic that remains—I mean, why not make this the winter of Meritage? I can think of a dozen things to attach a Meritage reservation to—a nice corkscrew, Laguiole cheese spreaders, a bottle of Champagne, an oyster knife. You could also take a stab at a deeper appreciation of how wonderful Meritage is—maybe by taking a French cooking class together at Cooks of Crocus Hill, and then geeking out together over Meritage’s flawless mignonette?

If you've got more restaurant gift brain waves to share with local restaurant fanatics, email them to us at dining@mspmag.com, or post them in the comments. Till then: Happy holidays to all! May your stockings be full, your latkes crispy, and your every restaurant wish come true.