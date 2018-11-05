Get Your Bluegrass and Bourbon Fix at Marvel Bar

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marvel Bar

A bunch of years back, I happened to be sitting at Marvel Bar when owner Eric Dayton was sipping whiskey. He was just by himself, doing a tasting of some of the bottles that were coming in, simply keeping up on what his bar was stocking. He invited me over, and we sipped mash and talked trash as one does when sharing a dram. At that point in time, I didn't really think of Marvel as a whiskey bar.

And yet, a whiskey bar it has become. Quietly, and shockingly without hanging charred barrel boards as proof, Marvel has amassed a bit of a whiskey vault. Lead barman Tyler Kleinow once told me that they had every bottle or brand that they could legally procure in the state, more than they could ever fit on the back bar. Considering that was a few years ago, it boggles the mind to think of what that collection looks like now.

So let's unboggle, shall we? Because Marvel Bar is willing to share. The North Loop cocktail pioneer is hosting a series of Whiskey Exploration events that will give a peek into some of the bottles of liquid gold that the team has managed to amass. On select Sunday evenings, the bar has been releasing a few bottles and pouring them until they're gone. Last night a vintage 1792 Ridgemont was released, and on Nov. 25 you'll be able to sip from a Wild Turkey Collection flight.

Kleinow himself is teaching a Whiskey 101 class on Nov. 29 that will walk you through the fundamentals of American whiskey, and then a Whiskey 204 class on Dec. 18 that gets deeper into the good stuff. Yes, Pappy will be present.

But to get the most bourbon bang for your buck, and have a heckin' good time, you should reserve your seat and come hang out with me and Bernie Lubbers for Bluegrass and Bourbon on Nov. 27. Lubbers, also known as The Whiskey Professor, is an ambassador for Heaven Hill brands, an author, and a pretty thirsty guy. He traveled 150,000 miles last year preaching the virtues of American whiskey. While he's visiting us, we will be mixing the tasting of five whiskies (one being the Marvel Bar's signature barrel of Elijah Craig) in between discussions of whiskey history to the tune of bluegrass music performed by Lubbers. This crazy good Tuesday will run you a mere $25, plus there will be Cheetos before you go. But space is limited, so you'll want to reserve your spot soon.

Come along and sip some mash, talk some trash, soak in a little bluegrass, and share in the warmth of a vault cracked open.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.