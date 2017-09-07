Get a Sneak Peek of Trapeze Champagne Bar

× Expand Construction shot, Trapeze, the Bubbly Bar at Cafe Barbette

Kim Bartmann contains multitudes. Best known in the Twin Cities for her portfolio of unique restaurants, (including the Bryant Lake Bowl, Pat's Tap, Early Bird, and the Red Stag), Bartmann once worked in the University of Minnesota's creative writing department as a secretary, and has a long and deep connection to literature and poetry. "In fact, I broke up with someone once over poetry," she told me. "It was sort of an anarchist versus formalist thing."

Anyhoo, a few years ago Bartmann realized that other cities had literary crawls and Minnesota had none, so she gathered players from local literary organizations at Cafe Barbette and told them: "We have to do this! Who's more lit crawl than us?" After all, we've got our terrific local presses like Graywolf, Milkweed, and Coffee House, and our notable writers from Marlon James to Louise Erdrich. And they agreed, and made it so. That was last year, and now the 2nd annual Lit Crawl MN is upon us on Saturday, September 16th. And guess where a great chunk of it will take place? In the highly anticipated Trapeze, Bartmann's coming Champagne bar directly to the west of Cafe Barbette.

At 4 p.m., there's Black Poets On Building A Spaceship To Get The Fuck Out. At 5 p.m., Making Im/Migrant Joy in the North. At 6 p.m., Beep Boop Laugh Cry Presented by Button Poetry. At 7 p.m., Word Sprout Presents Story SlamMN! Crawl at Barbette. And at 8 p.m. is The Loft Presents Life Advice from Poets. But that's not all! The whole schedule is amazing.

Of course, if you go to the Trapeze events, in addition to getting some good literature you'll also be the first to check out the brand new bubbly bar, and get bragging rights. But when will Trapeze really debut?

Very soon thereafter, and almost certainly by October, the 20-some seat spot will open to the public. It will serve around four dozen different sparkling wines, a few cocktails, and a few non-sparkling wines. The wine list is being designed by Jill Mott, who made her name at the stunning Gyst. "I know it will do bubbles like Minneapolis hasn't seen," Mott told me. Biodynamic and natural, then? "I wouldn't want to pin us into a corner," she told me. "People know grower Champagne, this and that, but before they're sparkling, they're wines, and I'd like to showcase a variety of sparkling wines that are strong wines in and of themselves," whether they'd be sparkling or not. I am intrigued. The menu will be along the lines of simpler snacky items, think rillettes, cheeses, terrines, things like that, all brought over from the Barbette kitchen. Though this menu will include nothing from the Barbette menu—so not the famous fries, don't even ask, stop asking! There will be no Barbette fries at Trapeze!

Does this champagne bar news fill you with so much emotion you want to set pen to paper? If you do so well enough, you just might be able to come back in a year as part of the 2018 Lit Crawl. Till then, go to this year's Minnesota Lit Crawl! It's going to be fantastic, and not just because of the bubbly-bar breaking news.

Trapeze, 1600 W. Lake St., Mpls., (612) 827-5710