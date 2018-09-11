Five Watt Brings Cocktails to Nighthawks

× Expand Photo by Erik Eastman

Do you ever wonder how much more you could get done if you just had more direct access to caffeine? Well, if the model is Jason Westplate and Lee Carter of Five Watt/Big Watt, you'd be on fire.

Just short of opening their third Five Watt Coffee location at Keg & Case Market, the duo introduced me to their newest project. Nighthawks, the Kingfield diner that sits two doors down from their first Five Watt location, has just received a full liquor license, and like good neighbors, they're helping with the drinks.

Let's check in on Nighthawks for a second. Of course, it started out at the chef-driven diner of Landon Schoenefeld, with the boundary-pushing Birdie attached. After Schoenefeld departed and Birdie closed, the restaurant came under the management of Kim Bartmann's restaurant group. Well, as that relationship ended this year, a new one has formed. Chef Max Thompson of Stewart's in St. Paul has taken over Nighthawks and is busy reworking and refocusing the joint.

"We've just been waiting for them to get a liquor license," Westplate told me. "We said years ago that whenever it happens, we're on board." So what are they plotting?

All tapped cocktails and a nitro martini. Yep. That's it, right above. Smooth as silk and just as laser focused as you'd think. That beauty settles out to be crystal clear on the bottom with a slight foamy head. Olive or twist, your choice. "With tapped cocktails, we are going for hyper-consistency, but we're also hoping to bring back conversationalism. Bartenders will be able to interact with guests more when they can simply pour a high quality cocktail that doesn't take them 20 minutes to make. Nighthawks is a gathering space for the neighborhood, and we think getting a drink there should be social, and it should be somewhere from $7-$9." Of note: Westplate called that "Milwaukee pricing," and there were comparisons to supper club drinking. Also of note: that's very cool with me.

The list will be focused around classic cocktails, nothing too edgy or boundary-pushing, not novel for novelty's sake, but a solid Manhattan or White Russian on tap. "We won't be showcasing any specific spirits, but we'll be hand blending the spirits in the mix to get that great balance. Like our Old Fashioned isn't supposed to be a life-changing drink, but you'll be happy and probably order a second one."

× Expand Drinks menu

Westplate knows that the pitfall to avoid with tapped cocktails is commoditization, and their eyes are on the quality of ingredients and taste to avoid that. Besides the draft cocktails, the bar will also serve draft and bottle beer, as well as draft/glass/bottle wines and bubbles. They all want the bar to be interactive and fun, so they've got some plans for special things with the kitchen and other tricks they're working on. "Like Bloody Marys, right? Those don't really work in a tapped system, so we're going to can them. Like in Mason jars. You'll get your Bloody and unscrew the cap <POPPING SOUND>, that's cool, right?" Starting October 2, it will be.

Again, these are clearly caffeinated guys. Further proof? While all this is launching (new location, new bar program), they're also launching an expanded line of bitters. Yes, that is a bottle of Brownie Batter Bitters, Merry Christmas. Those should be available soon in the coffee shop and finer liquor stores around town.

× Expand New bitters!

OH! And that's not all! The Big Watt Cold Press cans will soon be available in local stores such as Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski's. Before the end of the month, you'll be able to get their bright and lifting May Day drink (coffee with lavender, sea salt, and grapefruit) on shelves near you.

× Expand Cans o' coffee

Pop a top, plan a bar date, get more done.

