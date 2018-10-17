Fish Dinner of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Restaurant Project Seafood dishes on ice

Hey peeps, remember how I told you once and then again that Minnesota was leading the nation’s sustainable seafood conversation? It goes on: not only have 150-odd restaurants in the metro signed on for the Beard Foundation’s #SmartCatch program, the Beard Foundation is so amazed that they’re sending out Beard Foundation bigwigs to check it out. To keep this virtuous circle going, McKee has assembled a sort of Ocean’s 11 of local cooking superstars to dazzle said bigwigs, for a one-night, one-seating multi-course dinner on Tues., October 30.

Cooking this sustainable seafood meal will be six star chefs, including: Ann Kim of Young Joni and Pizzeria Lola, Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and In Bloom, Justin Sutherland, fresh from his Iron Chef America win, and otherwise from the new Pearl and the Thief and Handsome Hog, Shane Oporto of Octo Fishbar, Ben Spangler, chef at Mercy, and of course, the legend Tim McKee, of La Belle Vie, Octo Fishbar, and the co-owner of the Fish Guys, who are inspiring us all to think more sustainably about seafood.

But that’s not all! These courses will be paired with six low-alcohol cocktail pairings, created by a murderer’s row of the best bartenders in town—including Marco Zappia of Martina, Erik Eastman of Easy & Company, Adam Gorski of Young Joni, Laurel Elm of St Dinette, and possibly two more big names.

Did I mention that the six courses will be sustainable fish and seafood? I think that's obvious but let me say it again: a Twin Cities dream team cooking fish to impress Beard Foundation bigwigs! It's not something I've seen in my lifetime, I'll tell you what.

Want in? Call Octo and ask for Lorin Zinter, he'll put you on the list. The dinners are $125 a head, including the cocktail pairings.

OCTO Fishbar, 289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-202-3415, octostp.com

