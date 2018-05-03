First Bite: The Bungalow Club

× A post shared by The Bungalow Club MPLS (@thebungalowclubmpls) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT

Lordy, that old Craftsman space holds memories. Way back in the day, when Mike Phillips began carving out magical nights made of cured meats, may be the last time I'd enjoyed that building as much as I did the other night. When Phillips left in 2010 (to begin his journey towards Red Table Meats), the place sorta languished, then swapped owners a few times before it came to rest in the hands of Andrew Kraft. He has recently relaunched the space as The Bungalow Club, and a couple of pals and I went for dinner the other night.

× Expand Spritz cocktail at Bungalow Club Hello, Spritz.

The space feels like your old high school boyfriend showed up, but now he's one of those piercing grey haired models in a dapper suit. Its familiar and comfortable, but has a newly polished vibe. All the old wood shines warmly against the bright white walls. The bar is as homey as ever, but bigger, and now ready to deliver to some spritzed sips. We drank a textbook whiskey sour, expertly shaken with egg whites, and a cava-boosted Cocchi spritz. Damn refreshing. Also, the bartenders were chatty and fun.

Kraft has been a chef about town for awhile, lastly at Grand Cafe before Jamie Malone took it over. He's partnered in this East Lake spot with Jeremiah Dittman and Sam Rosen, all three bringing a heavy roster of industry work that stretches from coast to coast. But this place doesn't seem to strive for coastal shine—it feels neighborhood. For sure they're still working out some kinks, but the vibe was warm and welcoming from all staff.

The menu is broken up by 4 1/2 sections which, without too much difficulty, you can break down as starting plates leading to entree plates. For fun, we opted in for the Family Feast. With this, each person at the table chucks in $50, and the kitchen just cooks for you, choosing and coursing your meal like an omakase. If you like to not worry about too much (and have few dietary restrictions) this for-the-table gig is great.

× Expand Charcuterie at Bungalow Club Smorgasbord

While the amount of food obviously depends on the number of humans at your table (I think the ladies at the six-top next to us ran the menu), you'll basically start with the smorgasbord platter, then get around two or more plates per section. Note on that smorgasbord: worthy of that space and its storied charcuterie past. From confit pork belly to Italian sausage, the plate is enough for a great happy hour nosh.

× Expand Octopus at Bungalow Club Octopus & fennel.

The round from the second group on the menu felt more like small plate appetizers, but they were much bigger than some of the teensy bites we've been seeing in the past. They were sharable with more than a few bites. Kraft has a particular talent with octopus—the dish with tender octo and fennel, dotted with bright castelvetrano olives and lemon was clear standout. I wouldn't pass up that cobia crudo with chopped dilly beans, either.

× Expand Tortelli at Bungalow Club Tortelli in brodo.

× Expand Gnocchi at Bungalow Club Ricotta gnocchi.

Round three came from the fresh pasta section, an area the kitchen would like to focus on. The whole wheat maltagliati was not beautiful, but the delicate sheets had great flavor that played with the artichokes and radicchio. The tortelli came swimming in a light broth, with spring touches of radish and peas. Light and lovely. The winner for the night, in my mind, was a last-minute audible for my GF friend: some ricotta gnocchi lolling in a creamy spicy 'nduja speckled sauce with snips of morels. Oh man, that HAS to go on the menu.

× Expand Branzino at Bungalow Club Whole fish.

Our fourth course was a whole market fish, white and flaky branzino, along with brown butter and tamarind cabbage and some asparagus topped with and egg. I did spy a cornflake-crusted chicken dish with rhubarb barbecue walk by, and I was jealous. But our fish was simple and elegant, and something I'm glad was chosen for me. Those are the dining gambles that are often hard to choose on your own, which makes the for-the-table option a more comfortably adventurous bet.

For $50 a head, plus wine and drinks, we left happily full and satisfied. I can only imagine what it's going to be like to order the Family Feast on that patio in the height of summer produce season. Though, I might need to get back for that chicken before then.

