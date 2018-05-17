First Bite: Sameh Wadi's Palestinian Sushi at Seven

× Expand Sushi at Seven Steakhouse Sameh Wadi's bizarre, kind of amazing sushi at Seven, left to right: #AboutLastNight, with lobster and kobe beef; the Billionaire, with King Crab and gold leaf; Paradise Awaits, with fish sauce and avocado, tuna, and lemongrass; the Russian Roulette, with king crab, tuna, mango, sesame, and ghost pepper sauce; and the Superfriends, with charred salmon belly, avocado, olive oil, lemon, sweet herbs, and Palestinian spices.

I'll never forget where I was when Sameh Wadi told me about his plans for a Palestinian street food version of Korean Bi Bim Bop. I was parked in a freezing cold car on a snowy Minneapolis street, my laptop in my lap as I took notes on his plans to expand his World Street Kitchen truck with a brick and mortar base. I said something along the lines of: "That sounds nuts, but if anyone can do it, you can." Indeed he could, and that dish was the now-legendary Yum Yum Rice Bowl, one of the definitive best dishes to debut in the Twin Cities this last decade. So when Wadi told me a few months back that the sushi he was doing since taking over Seven Steakhouse was really good and really important, I took it more seriously than I would if another chef told me he was making gold leaf sushi and Palestinian sushi.

Yes, I said Palestinian sushi. Also, some kind of Thai mango sushi, and kobe beef gold leaf sushi, and all kinds of things no one else does. Are they any good? I sat down with Wadi to taste through the Seven Sushi menu, because I think he's brilliant, and after all his many successes—Saffron, the Iron Chef America run when he was practically a baby, WSK, and now Grand Catch—he deserves to have his experiments taken seriously, even if they're pretty out there.

The best? The Palestinian-influenced Superfriends roll. For this, Wadi takes a torch, chars salmon belly, seasons it with za'atar and herbs, and uses it as the top of an inside-out roll of rice filled with avocado. The whole thing is seasoned with lemon juice and olive oil, as you would season crudo. It's fantastic. Silky, rich, light as a feather, if you're a tuna poke fan or crudo obsessive searching for thrills in the same universe, you have to try it.

The worst? The #AboutLastNight—kobe beef topped with jalapenos and tiny fried potato sticks wrapped around lobster. I totally get the impulse to try to make a surf-and-turf sushi at a big-spender steakhouse like Seven, but all the elements came together in a way that was ultimately too mild—too much filler, not enough killer.

Everything else I tried was somewhere in the middle. I liked the Russian Roulette, a sort of tuna poke in a roll. It was fresh and unafraid, and the large chunks of mango were actually very appealing, providing big bursts of sweet fruity surprise whenever you found them. The gold leaf on the Billionaire roll, which is supposed to have king crab and gold leaf, but on my visit had tuna and gold leaf, was a genius touch: It waved and shook in the air, like bonito on the Japanese classic of agedashi tofu. I'd want to try it with sea urchin to really get the full measure of it, with tuna it was a bit bland. Finally, the Thai-inflected Paradise Awaits, (a sort of caterpillar roll variation made with tuna, lemongrass, southeast Asian spices, and a crown of licorice-scented basil chiffonade) was really close to excellent, something that was maybe a couple of tweaks away from becoming an American classic. I think it needed a little more pop in one direction or another.

So: Do I think you should rush over to Seven for sushi? If you're a die-hard Wadi fan, yes. If you're a die-hard Seven fan, do not miss the Superfriends roll. More importantly though, it took Wadi some time after opening WSK as a truck before things went from good to mind-blowing, and I am very curious to watch where this all goes. Also, with all of you as my witness, from this point forward if anyone asks me if I'm interested in more Palestinian fusion sushi, my answer is a wild 'Heck Yeah!'

