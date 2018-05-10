First Bite: Lunch at just/us

× Expand Regular burger at just/us Hellooooo, lunch.

I need to report some burger fun being had at lunch in St. Paul. The little restaurant that has been a sushi spot across from the Children's Museum (Fuji Ya, then Red Lantern) is now a chef-driven eatery called just/us. It's a collective of chefs who are running a Travailian model with cooks-as-servers and tasting menu dinners of gorgeous and inventive plates. Check out their spring menu pics: wowza.

× Expand Interior of just/us A nice and simple refresh.

But by day, they're running the house as a burger joint. It started as a pop-up riff on Bob's Burgers, but has managed to stick around and become a thing. Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the spot offers a short (but fat) menu of burgers, fries, and beer. We lunch-breaked over there about a week ago to see what was what. The place was quiet, but they've done a nice job giving it a bit of a refresh. It certainly doesn't need to be fancy for burger lunch. Or dinner, really, the prettiness comes from the food. The menu offers just five specialty burgers, plus fries.

× Expand Lunch burger menu at just/us in St. Paul

I was mostly sad that the denzel quinoa-shington was not available that day, because that sucker sounded good. We got a huge plate of hand-cut fries for $4, and opted for the pork belly powder. Fries themselves were hot and good, I might opt out of powder next time.

× Expand Fries at just/us Fries with optional pork belly powder.

Let's start with the regular. What is that orangish blob on the burger? Why, that's their version of Cheeze Wiz, but made so much cooler. It seemed aerated and nearly fluffy while still delivering a nice sharp cheese moment for your burger. Nice smoked tomato aioli too, way better than your average ketchup.

× Expand Regular burger at just/us the regular

We also tried the gouda morning sunshine, because it's in my contract to try all burgers with eggs. This one had A LOT going on, but it all jammed in the right ways. The egg was perfectly runny when we smashed the halves, and while I'm personally against bacon jam, this one wasn't trying to rule the whole burger.

× Expand Gouda burger at just/us gouda morning sunshine

The fresco prince of bel-air might have been the table favorite. For all the Mexi-burger fails we've had over the years, this one was perfectly decked with pickled jalapenos and that sweet-corn aioli that kept it all in place.

× Expand Fresco burger at just/us fresco prince of bel-air

Here's what, though: despite their disclaimer that all burgers are cooked to medium, ours were pretty north of that, to medium well/well done. You can remove my choice of temp, and I'll take medium, if you actually make it medium. You only get two strikes for burger temps in my life, so I'll happily be back to cozy up to a denzel, but there better be some shade of pink in that baby.

Go check them out! They're also throwing down burgers on Tuesday nights for game night from 2–8 p.m. with $5 beers.

