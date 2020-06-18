Father's Day Grill Kits and Takeout Specials

× Expand Shutterstock Grill

Able Seedhouse + Brewery: Does it get any more dadcore than beer-flavored beer? Give dad a 12-pack reminiscent of the beer he and grandpa would have back in the good ol’ days. The only sweet thing about this is the price, which comes to $11.99. ablebeer.com

P.S. Steak: There’s a lot at steak when it comes to finding dad the perfect Father’s Day gift. But, you probably won’t get grilled by gifting P.S. Steak’s premium grilling pack which features two different types of steaks, house blend steak sauce, seasoning, and a $50 gift card. psmpls.com

France 44 Cheese Shop is offering a bundle of dad-approved gifts including Widmer 6 Year Wisconsin Cheddar, chocolate stout cake, a bottle of South African cabernet sauvignon, and a thermometer to help with dad’s grill game. Get dad a gift as cheesy as he is. france44cheeseshop.com

Alma is serving up a variety of packages including turkey burger, New York strip grill, snack, and pastry. The turkey burger package comes with four burgers, four brioche buns, some fix-ins and potato salad with spanish chorizo and sherry-basil vinaigrette. The New York strip grill package offers four 8oz strip steaks, potato salad, farro and chickpea salad with rolls and brownies. almampls.getbento.com

Surdyk's is offering up all the makings for a grilled pizza night at home. They'll hook you up with the dough, sauce, and toppings for you to assemble and toss on the grill. Bonus: they're hosting a virtual scotch tasting led by David Blackwell of Glenmorangie on Thursday, June 25th. Surdyks.com

Linden Hills Farmer's Market has mrunch (man-brunch) covered. Get him a box of non-GMO, organic brats sourced from ForageScape Farm, and add on the Breakfast Bundle, which includes bacon, eggs, and sausage. A pound of Twin Engine Coffee and freshly baked Raspberry Jelly Donuts from Solomon Bakery round the whole Sunday morning ordeal out. lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org

Mason Jar Kitchen is packing up grill kits to-go, with the option of burgers and dogs, baby back ribs, marinated skirt steak, or canadian salmon as an entrée. Kits also come with corn on the cob, baked beans, and au gratin potatoes to slap on the side. themasonjar.us

The Capital Grille has a three-course dinner yours for the taking for dad. Replete with french rolls, an iceberg wedge salad, a prime roasted rack of ribeye, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and housemade cheesecake with berries, this meal will leave your bellies full and dad satisfied. thecapitalgrille.com/home