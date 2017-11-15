New Farm + Vine in Minnetonka Lets You Pour Your Own Wine

I'll admit that when I saw Cloris Leachman's wine pour in Spanglish, I was a bit jealous. Some days call for a healthy pour, do they not?

Doug Sams thinks so. The owner behind D. Brian's Delis and Greenfield Kitchen has just opened Farm + Vine near Ridgedale, and it has a pour-your-own wine system which puts the power at your fingertips. Or wrist, really.

First and foremost, this is a restaurant, not a bar. You walk up to the menu, enter your food order on a kiosk (no cash, only credit/debit), and grab a buzzer that will let you know your food is ready. The menu is based on fresh bowls, from wok-stirred to salad-tossed, with some poké, tacos, and mac 'n' cheese options thrown in. If you want to have a drink, you will go to a second kiosk.

There, you will meet the Ambassador. She will swipe your credit card and ID. Then, she will hand you a small wrist band—this is your key to personal pours. On the wall, you have a selection of kegged wines and local beers to choose from. Pick your glass and begin.

You'll use the wrist band to activate your chosen tap. Once the light is lit, you may pour as much or little as you want—you will be charged by the ounce. You can stand there and pour sips until you find your favorite, or just go for it. The wine selection is limited to the wineries that sell in kegs, so you may not find your favorite, but the options here are accessible and the list of kegged wines is growing every year. Beer is focused on the local craft scene.

After your pour, the screen will let you know how many ounces you have had. While it feels like someone could go crazy, the machine keeps track and will stop pouring once you've reached 16 ounces of wine or 48 ounces of beer (or an alcohol point total calculated if you are pouring both on one wristband). If you're looking for more, you'll check back in with the Ambassador, who has been trained in alcohol service, and they will decide if you're blotto or fine for more.

Once you are finished, you can either just leave (your card has been authorized for payment) or you can check out with the Ambassador, who will give you a receipt.

The tech for this is nothing new, there's a German restaurant company called Vapiano that uses it for their global pasta/wine bar empire, and don't even get me started on the awesomeness of Spa Castle in NY/TX where your wrist-chip lets you charge food and spa treatments for as long as you want to hang out.

Let's be honest, this is one solution to restaurant staffing issues and hourly wage hikes making certain business models untenable. I'm not saying it's the ultimate answer, I'm just saying that it's likely we'll see more of these as we go forward. They don't always work—remember that Community Keg House had a like-system for beer and didn't last. But I can see shoppers or post-workout yogis stopping by for a quick bowl with a glass of wine before they head home. Who knows! This could be a new stride in making wine more accessible and less intimidating, or it could be a path to living like Leachman. Win-win?