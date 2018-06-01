Fair State Brewing's Mixed Culture Festival Is Coming!

× A post shared by Fair State Brewing Cooperative (@fairstatecoop) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

Who out there is a wild microbiota superfan? Raise your hands in the air and woot, woot! Who out there needs a quick primer on why anyone would be a wild microbiota superfan? Here’s the skinny: A lot of the things we eat—like beer, bread, wine, pickles, kimchi, cheese, and yogurt—get their flavor through fermentation. There are two ways to get that fermentation to take place, either by adding predictable, commercial yeast, or by somehow getting a hold of some wild yeast and bacteria that you didn’t buy. You know the difference between bread from you make from one of those Red Star yeast packets, and sourdough bread? That’s one example of the difference in flavor. The sourness comes from the way a blend of microbiota will create not just the bubbles of carbon dioxide but lactic acid, the sour component in yogurt that is also naturally occurring in wine fermentation. These wild guys create all kinds of other flavors too.

Now, if you’ve been drinking around town the last few years, you’ve noticed an explosion in interest in beers that come from the non-store-bought yeasts. Fair State Brewing is one local leader, Starkeller down in New Ulm is doing some amazing brewing, and other brewers including Wild Mind Ales, Boom Island, Surly, and Indeed do some great work in sour beers too. The thing about sour beers is that the flavors are so complex and so fascinating that once you get a taste for them you become powerfully curious, and want to try every flavor in the ice cream case, so to speak. Unfortunately, you cannot try every flavor in the ice cream case, because many of the United States’ best sour beers are not distributed into this market, so we can’t get them.

Until June 16th! That is when Fair State is holding their annual Mixed Culture Festival, and they’ve gotten special festival permits for the beermakers to come in with some of their rare sours, and people, it’s remarkable: Check out this brewery list:

“Most of these brewers are friends we’ve met over the years,” Fair State president Evan Sallee told me. “It’s unusual because these are some of the best beer makers in the country, making some of the most exciting and unique beers in the country—beers you can’t get in state normally, but we have this workaround because of the festival. It’s the one chance this year for Minnesotans to try these breweries’ beers.” The festival will be at the tap room this year, not at the larger production brewery the way it was last year, so fewer people will get in, and it all promises to be a more intimate event.

So, buy a ticket? Yes, they’re pricey, but also these are some of the country’s best sour-makers, showing off for each other, and you can’t put a price on getting to be part of that frenzy of highly skilled one-upmanship. If you can’t make it and just want the souvenir, please know Fair State has released 4-pack cans they’re calling their Mixed Culture Pucker Pack. The two beers are currently the barrel-fermented BFDP and a Lemongrass and Ginger version of their signature tart and zingy Lactobac, and both are “can conditioned.” That is, they put them in the cans with wild yeast, and let nature take them where they may go. I tried one of each and thought the Lactobac with lemongrass was a stunner, just a sunbeam in a glass, all spritely, zesty, and alive. But the BFDP, a barrel-fermented saison, I found to be limping a bit, with sad apricot notes. But it might get better! That’s the thing about wild microbiota, they do unpredictable things, and you pay for them to grow and live and change, and you do it because sometimes they do things that are so spectacular, you’re riveted. Anyhoo, Mixed Culture is one of the highlights of the beer year for me, and I wanted to tell you about it. See you there?

Mixed Culture Festival will take place on June 16 at Fair State Brewing, 2506 Central Ave NE, Mpls.

