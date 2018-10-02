Fair State Brewing Nabs Surly's Brewer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fair State Johnson and Tonks (not a new cop show on Netflix).

Fair State Brewing has had a really great year. After expanding into new facilities in Nordeast that would help their distribution, they launched in new markets such as Boston, NYC, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and soon, Iowa.

Now they've taken another step towards growing and evolving. Fair State has brought on former head Surly brewer, Jerrod Johnson. Johnson was an original at Surly, he counted in at employee #6. After legendary brewer Todd Haug left the brand he helped launch, Johnson became co-head brewer with Ben Smith. Recently, Johnson and Surly parted ways, and co-founders Evan Sallee and Niko Tonks of Fair State snapped him up. This may be strictly beer nerd news, but I'm telling you this is a really good thing for all parties.

Johnson will be the Director of Brewing Operations, which should free up head brewer Tonks to do work on smaller and more focused projects.

“I am excited to work with Fair State for many reasons,” said Johnson. “First and most importantly, the beer. From the traditional lagers to more experimental beers, Fair State always executes at a high level. I want to make beer that I am proud of and want the world to drink. Second, Fair State has a spirit of giving and community that pervades everything they do. I love my neighborhood (NE Minneapolis) and I love Minneapolis, and Fair State is committed to both. I want my work to help my neighborhood become a better place. Third, I like the people who work at Fair State and am excited to work with them. Also, Roselle is one of my wife’s favorite beers, so she’s on board. Ultimately, Fair State makes great beer and I hope to help them continue to do so.”

The cooperatively-owned brewery is set to be the only local brewery at the upcoming Beer Advocate's Extreme Beer Fest in Boston, and their own Mixed Culture sour beer spectacular just keeps growing and attracting more participants from all over the country.

Big things a-coming!

Fair State Brewing, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., fairstate.coop

