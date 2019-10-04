Fair Fave Funky Grits to Close

× Expand Jared Brewington at his Funky Grits shop in Mpls.

Jared Brewington, whose shrimp and grits fritter balls were a sensation at this year's Fair, will close the Funky Grits location he opened as his first restaurant, on E. 38th St and Chicago. The last day will be this Sunday, so head over for one last look and one last bite while you can!

"It's super sad," Brewington told me on the phone. "Over the past year we have shared and received more love than we ever knew was humanly possible! But with rising wages in Minneapolis and inevitable staff turnover, a small neighborhood restaurant of our size and format can find it difficult to find a balance when sales are slower. When costs outweigh sales, the burden becomes a bit heavy."

I know we all think that everyone makes a mint at the Fair and they're set for life, but that's not reality. When I asked him about that, Brewington said, "The State Fair exposure was the blessing of a lifetime, and we are so grateful and excited to continue bringing our "Funky Magic" each and every year to the Food Building! But owning a restaurant is a full time job, more than just 12 days, and I have to look toward making that work for 365 more days. The math just doesn't work."

But it's important to know, he's not out of the game, and the funk isn't fading into the twilight.

"When we reached out to our landlord to discuss options, we found a creative agreement. We are happy to announce that our new Funky Grits Community Cafe format will be opening on 37th & Bloomington Ave So sometime next month." All the love, the community, THE MURAL and a lighter Funky Grits-style food menu will be rolling out at this new community coffee shop. "We will also have a large private community room to reserve for meetings and gatherings, a much needed community amenity. All just a few blocks east of our current location!"

Plus, Brewington teased out another business development that he's working on, that he'll be announcing next month. "The Funky Grits brand is unleashing a mega surprise supernova monster announcement later this month". Stay tuned!