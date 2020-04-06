Easter Takeout and Delivery

× Expand Chocolate Easter Bunnies

Rebirth and rejuvenation, that's usually what the Easter holiday marks for many. A celebration of spring, of the earth coming back to life, of a new chance and a new day. Easter 2020 is a bit more ... complex. We can't gather our extended families for long meandering egg hunts in the backyard. We're not gathering for church services in pretty dresses and bonnets, which invariably lead to large boisterous brunch tables and bottomless mimosas. And we're not doing it because, instead of celebrating in the return of life, we are actively participating in saving lives. By staying home, alone together.

When we agree that 2020 is a brief halt in our traditional celebrations, we are simply embracing future celebrations with the people we love. If it helps, let someone else do the magical cooking so that you can just wear a sassy bonnet, dial up all the rellies on Zoom, and settle into an easy feast that heralds another chance, a new day. Maybe more than ever before.

East Side

+ Cossetta's is built for this, are you kidding? Their offered meal kits serve around 8 people and go for $120! Ham, yes, green beans, yes, but also that tiramisu. Order by Friday for pickup on Saturday.

+ Betty & Earl’s Biscuits in Roseville has your biscuit fix covered. Order a 6-pack by 5pm on Thursday, April 9th to be picked up on Sat. from 12-4pm. Those flaky, buttery bomb 6-packs include two bacon cheddar, two cinnamon roll, and two original biscuits for $25.

+ Lake Elmo Inn is one of the east metro's favorite spots for big, decadent holiday brunches. They’ve got two-pound hams, whole roasted chicken, potatoes, carrots, vegetable pasta salad, fruit salad, rolls with butter, and your choice of cakes. Serves four for $120.

+ Saint Dinette in Lowertown will cook you a meal for 4 people, including 2 lbs of maple-glazed spiral cut ham, scallop taters, asparagus gribiche, glazed carrots, dinner rolls and jello salad for $125. Order by Thurs. for Sun. pickup.

+ Brand new Foodsmith Pub in West St. Paul is offering a meal for 2 people for $58. Ham, potatoes, zucchini corn casserole, baby carrots and the like can be picked up on Sat. Order by Wed!

+ Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan is ready for you. Their Easter dinner serves 4 for $70 and includes herb-roasted strip loin, au gratin potatoes, either Brussels sprouts or seasoned veg, choice of salads, and dinner rolls. You can add on a scratch-made Key Lime Pie for $15. Order by 5pm Fri. for pick-up on Sun.

+ Hans Bakery in Anoka is opening just for Easter morning pickup. Cookies, Texas donuts, bee hives, should all be ordered ahead and they'll pop them out to your car on Sunday from 7am-10am.

+ Easter brunch from The Buttered Tin should be ordered by 1pm on Thurs. for pickup either Sat. or Sun. mornings. Eggbake, along with pastries and fruit, can be ordered for 1-2 people for $40 or 4-6 for $75. Or you can do pies and treats as you like.

+ The Lexington is a hallowed tradition for many Easter eaters. You can still get all the good feels from curbside pickup. The $100 dinner serves 4 and features sliced maple-glazed ham, green bean almondine, plus all the trimmings. Pick up fully cooked but chilled on Sat. or Sun. and reheat at home.

+ Handsome Hog is nothing but down home Easter cooking. Order by Fri. at 3pm for pickup on Sun. and get ready to dig into corn bread muffins, beef brisket, buttermilk fried chicken, mac n' cheese, slaw, and maybe some bourbon pecan pie. Make it happen for $45/person.

+ Up in White Bear Lake, The Brickhouse is offering a curbside meal that should be ordered by Thurs for Sat pickup. They have different sizes for different types of roomies, 2 people / 4 people / 8 people price breakdowns on a menu chocked full of fun: roasted ham, smoked turkey, prime rib, mashed potatoes, greens, and more!

+ Colossal Cafe has take-and-bake Easter food that you can grab from Grand or Como. It's a la carte, but each item serves about 2-3 people, and will come with reheating instructions. You can go either local ham or lamb, goat cheese eggbake, buttermilk biscuits, monkey bread, carrot cake, skys the limit! Just order by Friday at 10am for pick up on Saturday.

+ Cute due focacceria is doing a special Easter Pouch for pickup on Saturday or Sunday. It's $89 for four servings of take-and-bake fun, including a herbed porchetta roast or lamb osso bucco. Of course you're getting focaccia, but don't sleep on that parmesan risotto and the bloody mary kit. You deserve it.

West Side

+ Easter family meals from Red Cow/Red Rabbit can be picked up at Red Cow Uptown on Fri. or Sat. if you get your order in by Tues.! Choose between two take-and-bake dinners that each feed from 4-7 people: Ham dinner for $129 or beef tenderloin dinner for $179, both come with cheesy gouda hashbrowns, green bean casserole, and more!

+Get Easter fun from The Lynhall this year. Order by Thursday at 5p for pickup or delivery on Sunday. Their dinner bundles give you lots of choice, depending on tastes and size of your at-home party. Pick from mains (rotisserie chicken, leg of lamb, prime rib, cauliflower curry, etc.) and then pick starches and veggies (I dunno, whipped yukons and roasted baby carrots?), throw a whole raspberry chocolate cream pie in there, you're gold!

+ Nightingale in LynLake is doing a $120 meal for 4 people. Deviled eggs, ham, asparagus, strawberries and blue cheese! Order by Tuesday for pickup on Saturday.

+ Patisserie 46 is all set to have you order by Friday for pickup on Saturday or Sunday. There's a brunch for 4 people for $125, which promises quiche, croissants, hot cross buns, and treats like caramel filled eggs have mercy. There's a smaller bunny brunch option for $70, and then all the breads, pastries, chocolates, and good things that are getting us through.

+ Create Catering Why not have the pros who know throw your brunch. The Northeast Mpls. pros will even bring it to your door, chilled and ready with instructions for you to reheat. This Easter menu includes a spinach-and-cheese egg bake, Truffle deviled eggs, ham, creamy cornflake potatoes, green beans, hot-cross buns, and carrot cake. Serves four for $100.

+ 6 Smith in Wayzata is going to be great for bigger families who are trapped together. Ham and prime-rib dinner for 4-6 ($195) or 8-10 ($325) includes smoked salmon with capers, toasted baguette, salads such as Caesar and grains & fruit, sides of roasted asparagus & carrots, cheddar mac ‘n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, and pie!

+ France 44 You can be more choosy with the a la carte Easter menu here. Pick house-smoked ham, leg of lamb, or Alaskan coho salmon. Then make everyone happy with their own sides: a Manchego-leek quiche, mac ‘n’ cheese, and Comté scalloped potatoes.

+ Bellecour has set up quite the brunch pickup in Wayzata. Order by Fri., Apr 10th for pickup on the 12th. You can go a la carte and just grab your sliced ham with some pommes puree, or go in for the whole feast feeding 4-6 people for $155. Don't forget that carrot cream cheese torte!

+ Bourbon Butcher down in Farmington is bundling it up. Their basic Easter Feast Kit costs $60, feeding 3-4 people with glazed smoked ham, au gratin potatoes, corn casserole, roasted broccolini and dinner rolls. Then you can purchase add-ons, like pie and cocktail kits. Pickup on Fri. or Sat..

+ Erte in Northeast is putting together multi-choice pack. Bourbon glazed ham or lemon chicken, bacon maple brussels or scalloped corn, how you feeling? Then you can choose your size too, $50 for 2 people, $95 for 4, and if you're trapped with lots of humans $140 serves 6.

+ Travail thinks you deserve a little luxe holiday living. Pick up their feast which feeds 2-3 people with 2 lbs. of prime rib, 2 lbs. of ham, quiche, broccolini, new potatoes and more for $150. Pick up Sat or Sun at Pig Ate My Pizza in Robbinsdale.

+ Check out Lake of the Isles' The Kenwood with their $45/person menu. Braised lamb shank, creamy polenta, spring veggie panzanella, and more. Order now, pickup on Sunday.

+ Oceanaire has been a fun Easter tradition for many. The downtown Mpls seafood house has a four course dinner that includes the famous crab cake entree and some shrimp cocktail among other good things. You can order it chilled for pick up at $75/two people, in which you will be given instructions on how to finish it. Or you can order it hot and ready on Sunday at $87.50/two people. Options!

+ Quebracho thinks you can assemble your own Easter table from really good things: bright veggies plates, rich meat and cheese plates, pate en croute, farmhouse chicken pies, and gorgeous pies from Vikings & Goddesses. Order by Thurs. at 5p to have delivery on Sat.

+ Kieran's Kitchen has you dialed in for Easter. Order locally sourced dinners, their big meal package feeds 4-6 humans for $120 on Alemar cheeses, Red Table ham, Baker's Field rolls, and so much more abundance! But you can also just dial in for a 2Gingers Whiskey braised Red Table ham, for crying in barn, for $48! There's also a sweet FOOD Bldg Easter basket for your lil' foodists. Order by Thurs. for pickup on Sat.

+ Rock Elm Taverns in both Plymouth and Maple Grove have a nice line up. Their $85 spread feeds a family of 4, and includes honey clove glazed ham, cheesy potatoes, carrots and a spring salad. There's also some cinnamon rolls and cookie dough from Sugar & Spice Sweetery in the mix. Order by Fri. at 3pm to pickup on Sat.

+ Birch's on the Lake, on pretty Long Lake, is offering curbside pickup on Sat. for orders placed by 8pm, Thurs. Think about smoked pit ham, roasted turkey breast, peel-n-eat shrimp, scalloped potatoes, gruyere whipped potatoes, wild rice casserole, carrots, green beans and more. Smarties will also add on a 4-pack of crowlers for $20 or a growler for $15 from this brewpub.

+ Lola's Lakehouse meal deal is almost sold out yo! Easter ham and all the right table toppers serving 4 people for $75. Order SOON and pickup hot and ready on Easter Sunday!

+ Tavern 4&5 in EP is running a deal of a take-and-bake dinner. Order by Thursday for pickup on Saturday or Sunday. Sure turkey or ham, but Kings Hawaiian rolls with butter, Tavern potatoes, bread pudding! It's the starches we love!