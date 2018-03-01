Drink Up, It's Sociable Cider Werks' Mead Madness

× Expand Meads from Sociable Cider Werks Mead at Sociable Cider Werks

You consider yourself a smart drinker, know your crafts, and understand what a mash bill is, but ... do you know mead? It's not just a flagon filler for the leather-pants-clad at the Ren-Fest. Mead may be the next big thing in craft drinking.

While other local breweries have dabbled with mead, Sociable Cider Werks is doubling down and dedicating an entire tapline to the beverage. Yes, they are calling it Mead Madness and tapping a new keg every Friday this month—perfect for kicking off your weekend happy hour explorations.

So, WTH is mead?

Simple answer: fermented honey.

You know, beer is fermented grains, wine is fermented grapes, so mead is fermented honey. It's one of the oldest beverages in the world, and it gets kind of a bad rap for being too sweet. It doesn't have to be!

Sociable's Lou Karp is the creative dude in the back of the warehouse who gets to mess around with stuff and emerge saying, "Hey, I made mead!" Sort of. Let's just say that when SCW owner Jim Watkins bought a surplus of clover honey from The Honey House they decided to play around with it. They actually had to go out and buy a special bee blanket to keep the honey at hive temperature: all warm and toasty and liquified so that it was workable.

× Expand Sociable Cider Werks mead making process Lou and his honey wrapped in the bee blanket.

Mead is also known as honey wine, but under Lou's care, it will actually have a touch of sorghum added (like they do with their ciders) so that it's rather a honey beer, also known as braggot. When you add spices to that, it's known as a metheglyn. When you add fruit to it, it's known as a melomel. They'll also be playing with a session style, and a cider, which has both apple and honey in the fermentation mix. SCW is working on getting its winery license, but until then, all the meads will be braggots.

Lou's trick is to ferment all the sugar out, bringing it down to zero gravity. He then adds his desired sweetness back in. He's fermenting each batch with a different mix of herbs and spices, so each one needs to be tinkered with. "You really don't know what you're going to get and how it's affected by the ambient temperatures of the warehouse and the barrels," Lou told me. "One batch began to taste strange, so I switched out the barrel and it totally mellowed." See? Mead is fun. Lou even got to go to mead school at the University of California for a seminar with loads of other people from across the country, all interested in making mead.

SCW will release one new mead each Friday this month, then keep one dedicated tapline for mead going forward. I tried a sip of a mead made with winter spices before they'd added the carbonation, and it was smooth and light, with an easy sweetness. They are going for more of a dry sip rather than a sugary sweet one. The cardamom, orange peel, and cinnamon spices that he'd used seemed almost springy in this iteration, not a whiff of heavy gingerbread at all. I also tried one that isn't finished yet, pale and cloudy with the lightest note of clover—I can't wait to see what it turns into by week four. With those two as examples, I'll be back to try the lemongrass and chamomile mead that's debuting the program next Friday. These sweet babies will pop off at about 12% ABV (except the last session one) and run you $6 for a 10 oz. swifty pour.

Here's your Mead Madness schedule:

March 9 | Metheglyn-style mead fermented from wildflower honey with lemongrass, chamomile, and dandelion

| Metheglyn-style mead fermented from wildflower honey with lemongrass, chamomile, and dandelion March 16 | Melomel-style (made with fruit) mead fermented from orange blossom honey with blackberries and peaches

| Melomel-style (made with fruit) mead fermented from orange blossom honey with blackberries and peaches March 23 | Cyser-style (made with cider) mead fermented from clover honey with apples

| Cyser-style (made with cider) mead fermented from clover honey with apples March 30 | Session-style (low ABV) sparkling mead fermented from clover honey

AND BONUS NEWS: SCW is expanding!! They are breaking into the neighboring space in their building to add an additional bar, plus event space! They are hoping to have it all spiffy by summer, just in time for all the hot music fests they host where everyone will surely be toasting with mead.