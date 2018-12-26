Drink Recipe: Tattersall's Poinsettia Punch

× Expand via Tattersall Distilling

The presents have been opened and the stockings are empty of all the chocolate, so let's refocus.

It's time to think about ringing in 2019 and we want to set you up to WIN. Whether you are hosting a big gathering, popping between parties, or just watching the ball the drop from the couch, this little sparkler should be with you. Pre-gamers will love that this Poinsettia Punch is lighter on the booze, hosts will want to batch this for self-service as they run the rest of the show.

POINSETTIA PUNCH

"I love this drink because it's light, bright and has the perfect balance of sweet and citrusy flavors. Plus, it's not overly boozy, which makes it perfect for New Year's.” — Dan Oskey, Tattersall Distilling cofounder and chief operator

GLASS

1.5 oz Tattersall Cranberry

.5 oz Earl Giles Ginger

.5 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz sparkling wine

2 dashes Angostura bitters

BATCH