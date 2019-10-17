Drink Like a Sloth

× Expand Katy Dimick for Hola Arepa The Cazela at Hola Arepa Bar Manager Katy Dimick's Cazela, with hibiscus wine, tequila, and grapefruit

Good news! It's #slothweek! Like the Discovery Channel's #sharkweek, but extremely less stressful, and extremely more chill.

#Slothweek was inspired by my morning hanging out with Chloe, the famous sloth of the Como Zoo. But whenever you report a story, you end up with thoughts that don't fit in the space you're given. As I spent my sweet, sweet awww look how sweet she is hour hanging out with Chloe, I watched her eat half a dozen hibiscus flowers, which is a sloth's version of the world's best champagne and caviar. While watching her munch blossom after blossom, I had thoughts like: Wow, she is so super into those hibiscus flowers ... They look kind of good. ... Wait a minute, humans eat hibiscus flowers too! Let's do this! Let's drink like sloths!

Seriously. Life is short, and hibiscus flowers are floral fountains of health—they are full of antioxidants, rippling with vitamin C, and associated with good health benefits galore. Of course, when it comes to ingesting hibiscus blossoms, as humans, we generally drink them. Head to Linden Hills' Jinx Tea for growlers of carbonated Woke Punch, made with their proprietary non-alcoholic hibiscus blend. Or go to local tea legend Tea Source for one of their half a dozen hibiscus variants. I like the Hibiscus Punch, with lemongrass.

But what if you've had a really long day, and you want to hang out with your bestie and share some hibiscus? Sit down. Because this is amazing. At Hola Arepa, bar manager Katy Dimick currently has a hibiscus drink for sharing. The Cazuela serves two, and is made with tequila, grapefruit, lime, and a Costa Rican-style house made three-day hibiscus ferment. "I really like the flavor of hibiscus, it can be tart, tannic, really works well with other flavors, and of course, the color—it's so beautiful," Dimick told me. She says she usually has one or two hibiscus drinks on her menu, because life's too short to not enjoy some hibiscus.

Drink like a sloth! It's the perfect beverage for hanging around, enjoying life in the slow lane, looking cute, and being adored.