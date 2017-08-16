A Cookie Dough Shop Is Coming to Mall of America

You can stop chasing the blue truck: Dough Dough, the cookie dough truck that was an instant hit this spring when it started shamelessly serving up scoops of gooey, delicious cookie dough, is opening a shop at Mall of America.

Once a treat to be enjoyed in stolen spoonfuls, Tony and Haley Fritz, the local couple behind the O'Cheeze food trucks, legitimized the treat. Initially, they came up with the idea of serving cookie dough as a dessert—the perfect sweet chaser to their savory grilled cheese sandwiches. (Their recipe does not include eggs at all, so absolutely no worries about salmonella.) The idea quickly snowballed, and Dough Dough hits the streets in May, garnering national attention for its "cookies by the spoonful."

“We were getting a lot of interest from the public and the Mall of America actually reached out to us about coming into the space, which was super exciting,” Tony Fritz says. “The first week we opened (the truck) became kind of a test run for both the MOA and for ourselves. They wanted to know how we could handle ourselves, and we wanted to make sure that our product made sense. Now we're here.”

The shop, which will be located on their third level, north side near Doc Popcorn, will give the couple room to expand their menu beyond the heavy hitters like chocolate chip and monster cookie dough. Haley Fritz says pumpkin cookie dough is in the works.

“How can you not do pumpkin in November?” she says. “We have quite a few different things that we're concocting as we speak. We want to make sure to have some fun with it.”

They might even bake some of their popular dough, to offer actual cookies and cookie sandwiches, too.

Dough Dough is expected to open in early November.