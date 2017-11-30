Tastemakers: Chef Dominique Crenn

× Expand Photo by Ed Anderson Chef Dominique Crenn Chef Dominique Crenn

Friends, drop everything and re-watch the Dominique Crenn episode of Netflix's Chef's Table, because it is time to get ready for an amazing gift being plopped into our laps—she's coming to the Twin Cities!

Yes, the chef of one of the world's best restaurants, San Francisco's Atelier Crenn, is coming to town to cook at Spoon and Stable's Synergy Series next week. But that, of course, sold out in a hot minute, and to our immense joy Crenn has graciously agreed to swing by Market House in St. Paul Wednesday night for a quick Q&A and book signing. (Don't worry, Magers & Quinn will be there selling books, you don't need to have a copy of Atelier Crenn: Metamorphosis of Taste already, though you should have it, it's a mind-blowing, uniquely free and poetic approach to food.)

Here are all the details: It's at 8 p.m. at Market House Collaborative, on the ground floor level. Yes, you can get a glass of wine at the bar at Octo Fishbar first, or grab a coffee at the new St. Paul Salty Tart. Starting at eight o'clock, I'll ask Dominique Crenn about the important issues of the day—for instance, does the current critical establishment even have the vocabulary to discuss Crenn's work, when it's so unique? Of course we'll talk about gender in the kitchen—how could we not when Crenn has only two Michelin stars, but has been awarded the title of best female chef in the world? And we'll have time for you to ask your questions too. Then at nine o'clock, we'll break for book signing—you can get a book signed for the chef in your life to surprise them with at the holidays, a rare opportunity indeed.

One caveat: We only have about 100 seats! So we need you to get on the list: Put your name down here and we'll see you Wednesday, December 6th for one of the great surprises, and I'm sure, great delights of the year.

Market House Collaborative; 289 5th St. E., St Paul, 651-202-3415