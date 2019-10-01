Dinner Dates: October Movies!

× Expand Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker Getting pretty before a hot date!

Welp, summer 2019 is over, so set fire to your shorts, and welcome to mega-Halloween, which is what I'm calling the entire stretch of October, when we get so many good Halloweenish movies. The Joker on October 4th, Addams Family Movie on the 10th, Maleficent Mistress of Evil on the 18th, and about a zillion other horror films all month—not least Wrinkles the Clown, Zombieland 2, The Gallows 2, Wounds (1?), and that one about the haunted polaroid camera, called, um, Polaroid. Has there already been a movie about a haunted printer—or are they all haunted? Discuss. And then make your plans for the best mega-Halloween date-nights in the history of time, like this!

Joker

I have watched the chilling official trailer of the new Joaquin Phoenix Joker, a film promising to provide deep emotional insights into the psychotic master criminal, which is something I guess some people want. Whereas myself, I mainly want appetizers. Obviously, the most obvious in obvioustown spooky post-Joker viewing destination must be: Constantine. Underground, dark, Gotham-ish, and I’m nuts about the happy hour bargain burger-and-an-old-fashioned, available till 9 p.m.

The Addams Family

They're creepy and they're kooky, and when I'm not doing anything else with my time I'm collecting old Charles Addams books, so this new Addams Family animated film is near and dear to my heart. If I was taking kids out for a special Addams day, I'd absolutely positively hit Hell's Kitchen! Check out the spooky ravens, avail yourself of a very Goth bloody Mary and treat your tot to an all-day kids' meal pancake—this is better than the IHOP official Addams Kid Meal, though the fact that kids can eat free at IHOP with an adult meal purchase is extremely trick-or-treatish.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

I feel a decree coming upon me! Angelina Jolie as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil must be Minnesota ladyland's 21+ extravaganza for girl-time with black lipstick, black velvet hats, fishnet fingerless gloves, and your homies. Once you've gotten all dolled up and absorbed the power of Angelina where should you go? Psycho-Suzi's, of course! Get a pupu platter and a couple Mai Tais, and when your bestie runs to the loo grab her phone and delete all her exes out of that thing, because you are now full of that pure Angelina power. What, you say Maleficent would bar-hop? Make another stop of the Haunted Art Gallery at Lawless Distillery.

That's your mega-Halloween month date nights, folks! l'll be back once I figure out an appropriate Terminator movie. I already figured out the El Camino appropriate-restaurant once the Breaking Bad special comes to Netflix on October 11, it's Los Pollos Hermanos spicy chicken, where you'll taste the family—but you know, you'll have to get your own from Revival, World Street Kitchen, Grand Catch, or Brunson's Pub. (Bring your own blue rock candy) And happy Halloween movie season to all who celebrate!