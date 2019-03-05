Defrosting Dining Deals

× Expand Berkshire pork sausage via Terzo Facebook

This month has been tough on all of us, for certain. We have no where else to put the snow, and yet we are 1000% sure more is coming. The salt stains on my fave suede boots are equal only to the salt stains on my soul. Honestly, I think some people might have reached the end of Netflix.

You know who it's really been hard on? Small, independent restauranteurs and their staff. I was hanging out with a server friend on a freezing afternoon when she got the call that the restaurant would close for the night due to frozen pipes. Sucks for rent week.

Here's a win-win. Let's get out of our locked-down state and off the couch, throw on some lip gloss and meet out for some serious dining deals. You might want to pick up a newsstand copy of MSP 50 Best Restaurants, just so you're primed, because we're talking about some of the best restaurants in the city inviting you in for good times and good deals.

On Monday and Tuesday nights, for the foreseeable future, the Broders' vino bar and eatery will be offering a special three course menu for two. Known in Italy as the prezzo fisso per due, this special menu lets you choose two first courses, then share a dinner course and dessert for only $45 total.

Risotto milanese, cocoa pappardelle, spaghetti alla chitarra with chili butter, arugula and lemon could be your first bites. Then tuck into a whole roasted branzino or that Berkshire sausage, above, with red pepper farro and cippolini onions. Lastly, fight over the panna cotta with salted caramel and kumquats, because kumquats will not be ignored.

Here's another bonus, special wines by the bottle at cost! Tonight's is just $19 friends.

Those crazy kids at Kim Bartmann's places have launched a Cold Snap Cash Kickback program.

When you spend $25 at The Bird, Tiny Diner or Gigi's Cafe in March, you earn $5 in Cold Snap Cash to use on your next visit. When you spend $50 at Barbette, Trapeze, Book Club, Pat’s Tap or Red Stag Supperclub, you earn $15 in Cold Snap Cash to use when it's sure to patio time. Like dollahs toward sunshine and flip flops, friends.

These guys are pioneering a new kind of program: CSR or Community Supported Restaurant. It's really about investing in your local restaurants, just like you invest in local farms with your purchase of a CSA. There are a few levels and really, it's kind of a deal! From March 6-19, you can get in on it.

If you invest $250, you will get a $300 Birchwood gift card, and two quarts of soup and birdseed bread. If you chuck in $500, you get $600 in gift card and 4 quarts of soup with bread. If you go big and put up $1,000, your gift car is $1,200 and you never have to make soup again with 8 quarts coming your way.

(p.s. you can also just sign up for the soup CSA for $125)

Head over to the Birchwood this weekend, where soup samples will be offered and more discussion can be fostered about CSR. You get it that we have NO idea what the future holds for the farmers we support through these restaurants, so you're supporting them, too.