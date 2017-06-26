Dear Honorable City Council,

Well, here we are. On the verge of a pretty big week, right? I thought I’d send you kids a note. It’s not as harsh as the one I sent to the Mayor, because I think you guys could still do the right thing.

I came to the hearing last week on minimum wage. I stood outside in the humid hallway and listened to all the chanting, from all sides. I talked with people, all walks. I listened, first from the crowded hallway, then from a monitor set up in the rotunda, then streaming from my phone as I drove home, then from my laptop as I cooked dinner. I really listened to the end, did you?

I ask because the general feeling is that it was a pointless six hours, that your decisions have long been made. I’ve been told that you’ve stopped replying to emails from restaurants, that some of you have basically already sent notes that say: it’s a done deal, just stop. (Good luck trying to find a Mpls restaurant to host your mayoral campaign fundraisers, btw).

But I want to know if you really listened and really heard what I heard at that meeting:

Only a very very few people out of the 150+ speakers actually were against the $15 increase. There’s your victory, kids!

Women, both gay and straight, people of color, of all genders, both owners and workers stood up and begged you to hear them out on behalf of the tip credit. (I had to snort when a union lady stood up later in the evening and tried to convince you that it had been nothing but white males who showed up for Pathway to 15. Cleary she had missed Ann Kim, Brenda Langton, Fred Navarro, Supenn Harrison, Heather Bray, Saed Wadi, Tammy Wong, and so many others, but you didn’t … did you?)

Here’s what I do get: You’re still not getting it.

You don’t understand this food and beverage industry and the intricate ways it works. It doesn’t fit neatly into your Save the City paradigm and somehow you’re willing to just jam it into fitting your way, harming it and thousands of workers carelessly in the name of … what, being progressive? How on earth does that make sense? It seems more important to you to play in the sandbox with Seattle and San Fran than to take care of business in this smaller Midwestern landlocked city. We are not them, we are us. And you should care more about building this city up than building your vote count.

But here’s the good news, you can still win and win again. You can make this plan work on levels that are new and ground-breaking, you can be BETTER THAN San Fran and Seattle, shinier and smarter (like we secretly all believe ourselves to be). You can add to the conversation on a national scale in a way that no one else has!

Here’s what you still have the power to do to work this thing, and still save many small independent restaurants and the workers who depend on them for a successful life. This proposal comes not from me, but from servers and bartenders, like its author Jennifer Schellenberg, who are trying to save their livelihood. I’m just their megaphone and drum corps.

1: Redefine What a Tipped Worker Can Be.

It took me a long time understood that you are counting baristas and counter service workers as tipped-employees and lumping them in with full-service workers. That makes no sense. No one who gathers coins from from coffee should be lumped in with a Manny’s server, none of us advocating for tip credit think that. Why not update the definition so that workers in the lower tiers of tipped positions receive the standard minimum wage. From Schellenberg, “We could redefine a tipped worker on an hourly-tips-received basis, as many tipped employees work part time and should not be exempt from this wage tier based on hours/days worked, but on income received. We recommend no less than 50% of the standard minimum wage as earned in tips (so if the minimum wage is $15, one must make $7.50/hr or more in tips to qualify as a tipped worker) as a standard for who constitutes as a ‘tipped worker’, with an average based on a sample period of no more than one month.”

2: Apply the Tip Credit to the Upper Tiers

Stop seeing this as a step backwards, it’s just not. I know you guys are sticking on this We’ve-Always-Been-A-One-Fair-Wage state, but since the explosion of the restaurant and service industry has really only happened in the last 10 to 20 years, can you really say grasping to that is something … progressive? Just a reminder that until a few years ago, we could also say We’ve-Always-Been-A-No-Gay-Marriage-State. You still want to play that card? “A tip credit is wanted and should be put in place to protect the dining culture of the city, the income of the employees, and the profits of the businesses that rely on already small margins to get by. This tiered wage must never drop below 60% of the standard minimum wage, and be required to keep pace with future raises and assessments.”

3: Make It an Earned Privilege

One of the biggest arguments against a tip credit is the fear of wage theft. Answer that with accountability. “All businesses that intend to utilize the tip credit should have to apply to do so through the city, as well as agree to and comply with strict wage and hourly reporting standards. All businesses will report this information no less than once per month. Owners will be subject to large fines and loss of the privilege to utilize this exemption per any abuse of or inability to report required data within whatever grace period city council decides.”

“This would be the only model of its kind and offer the city the STRONGEST regulations seen across the country to address wage theft, the HIGHEST tipped/tiered wage in the country, and the ONLY tipped/tiered wage that doesn't harm lower-tipped workers with stagnant wages.”

What’s the alternative? Well, I’m sad to say that you will see a lot of restaurants who will not be able to support that cost of labor. Most will have to raise prices already with the $15/hr increase, because suppliers will have also raised prices to cover their labor. To manage those already tight margins, without driving down guest counts in a competitive market, most restaurants tell me they’ll either have to remove the tipping option and move to a service charge (which redistributes the money throughout the restaurant causing servers who earn $30/hr now to cut down to $15/hr) or have to cut labor. Plenty say they’re going to have to go to a counter service model and eliminate full service. So, I wonder about people like the young server who spoke at the hearing, who said she didn’t really know which way she felt, as long as she got more money in her pocket. I wonder what will happen to her, will she be earning more money to help pay her student loans? Or less money? Will she still have a job?

What will your legacy be?

.

.

.

ps. I might write in Jennifer Schellenberg for City Council!

If you feel like contacting a City Council member and telling them to consider a tip credit, that would be a nice way to support your city restaurants. Time is of the essence, as Wednesday the council will meet as the Committee of the Whole at 10 AM to discuss and vote upon amendments to the $15 minimum wage ordinance. Friday, the full city council will meet at 9:30 AM to vote up or down on the ordinance.

Further Reading

Seattle's Minimum Wage Hike May Have Gone Too Far

Restaurant Workers Feeling the Pinch in NY

The Paradox of American Restaurants

Restaurant Die Off is First Course of California's $15 Minimum Wage