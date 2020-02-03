Dear Dara: Speed Dater Seeks More New Restaurants!

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Birchwood Cafe

Dear Dara,

What’s new? I mean, really new? I’m doing a lot of Match.com dating right now (New Year’s resolution, long story) and I’ve been everywhere on your Best New Restaurants 2019, and I get the Daily Edit so I receive Steph March’s weekly opens in the Feed, but I need more. Is there any way to find the new restaurants before you all write about them? -Dating in Minneapolis

Dear DIM,

Oh dear God. You ravenous madman. Here’s a secret: You know when a restaurant is at its absolute worst? The hot minute it opens. That’s when the cooks discover the broiler is much slower than they need, and the owners discover the hotshot floor manager is actually a hot mess—opening weeks are when everything goes wrong. If you want to have a better life, and, I’d venture, better dates, start becoming a restaurant-insider at places that have been open a long time and are fantastic and reliable.

Also, you should fall in love with someone who likes a good restaurant—not a new restaurant.

Trust me on this.

How about like these four great restaurants open more than ten years:

People think, oh, this restaurant is in Bloomington, it is not going to be special. That’s because people know nothing about nothing. Grand Szechuan is nothing short of phenomenal. Go there on a Saturday, and you will see half the Important Chinese Families of the Twin Cities, at different big round tables, while their toddlers amble around the perimeter in fluffy dresses. It’s also the restaurant of local important chefs—hit it on a random day and you’ll likely spy Andrew Zimmern or Doug Flicker. Get the Chengdu spicy dumplings and the pot-stickers, then negotiate your way through the rest of the menu, and you will rapidly know whether you’re with a drip or a dream. grandszechuanmn.com

People like me have run out of superlatives for Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre’s first restaurant, 112 Eatery, and all the insiders know about it already—but does your date know how great it is? Find out. The tagliatelle with foie gras meatballs is one of the greatest dishes of the Twin Cities, and I think a very good argument could be made that someone who doesn’t appreciate the egg sandwich is not worth a second date. 112eatery.com

Are you hoping for a long-term situation with a sweetheart who has no values, and is ruled by short-term thinking? Of course you’re not! That’s why you want to go to value-driven, ethical, long-term-oriented Birchwood Café (open since 1995) where the farmers who grow the food and the workers who prepare it are factored into every step of every plate. Also they have legendary key lime pie, and are so mobbed for their deservedly cult-obsession brunch that everyone forgets they have an excellent steak frites at dinner. birchwoodcafe.com

The Silva family has incredibly deep roots in St. Paul, and while most people think of them for the big landmark market keep in mind that both locations have sit-down full-service restaurants, with margaritas and all the good stuff. The home-made mole sauce over shredded chicken is the El Burrito Mercado dish of family legend—anyone who orders that is a keeper. As is anyone who orders the new crazy burrito with Takis in it, and a beer! elburritompls.com