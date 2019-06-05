Dear Dara: Restaurants Without the Wait?

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Octo Fishbar

Dear Dara,

What’s your favorite date-night destination where you don’t need a reservation and there’s no line to get in? -@DevEric, via Twitter

You people and your fear of lines—how many lines are there in the Twin Cities, really? I mean, you’re waiting more than 15 minutes for a table and you’re standing on a line. Sea Salt, sure, but that’s a picnic in line-form, you can just stand on it in the park with your beer and it’s not a hardship. Broder’s Pasta Bar gets full, and so does Tilia, and Young Joni, Martina, Colita, Grand Café, Anchor Fish & Chips, and Hyacinth—it’s like twenty places! We have maybe a thousand good restaurants in the metro, you know. But I’m not here to quibble with you, I’m here to suggest five places that are pretty underrated or big enough that turnover is fast:

Octo Fishbar

Just far enough out of the scrum of Lowertown that everyone forgets it’s there, and I tell you they have both the best fish tacos and the best lobster roll in town. Eat at the bar.

St. Paul Grill Bar

If you’re an old-hand at Twin Cities life you know about the bar in the back corner of the St. Paul Grill which doesn’t take reservations, but if you’re a tourist passing through you probably don’t. Take advantage, and get on in there for a glorious burger!

Tongue In Cheek

Possibly the Twin Cities’ most underrated restaurant, because it’s on the East Side of St. Paul and people don’t appreciate the rocking East Side the way they should. Chef/owner Leonard Anderson is a genius with the meats, especially.

Jasmine 26

Another of the Cities’ criminally underappreciated restaurants, Jasmine 26 makes fantastic curries, has a full beer, wine, and cocktail program, and, after 9 o’clock at night, a most excellent late-night happy hour.

Black Forest Inn

Another wildly underappreciated spot with killer French fries and one of the biggest selection of straight-from-Germany beers in the metro. The spätzle is famous, but I can’t say enough good things about the fries: Schnitzel date night?