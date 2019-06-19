Dear Dara: Potsticker Hunt?

× Expand Twin Cities Potstickers

Dear Dara,

I'd love your thoughts on where to find the best old school pork potstickers in town (I'd also love to hear any thoughts you have on dumplings in general). I feel like there are a lot of OK ones, but I'm craving something a little better. Any help is most appreciated. -Todd B.

Dear Todd,

I'm here for any and all potsticker related questions, they are one of heaven's greatest gifts to everyday life. First, let's do a little lay of the local Chinese dumpling landscape. As of this writing, the old school dumpling division of Twin Cities Chinese food is divided into three main baskets:

1. The tried and true old school places like Rainbow Chinese, Tea House in Plymouth (different ownership than the Tea House below), and Bloomington's Grand Szechuan. I love all of these, and they are all icons for good reason. If you live here, let me give you some advice: Over the course of a year, hit them all, even if they're a far drive from your house. They're so worth it.

2. The spots clustered around the U of M targeting Chinese expat students, like the Tea House on University (different than the one above,) and Hong Kong Noodles. Some people will tell you that these are the "authentic" restaurants, but if you read my work you know I hate that term, no one's experience and life is not "authentic," and the idea that you can make a Xerox copy of the food in, say, Hainan here in Minnesota, without the ingredients, weather, traditions, and customer base of Hainan is nonsensical. That said, these places are really good, and you should go to them as well.

3. Finally, there are the dim sum places, Pagoda, Mandarin Kitchen, and Yangtze. Dim sum, as I'm sure you know, is Hong Kong's brunch tradition of fussy, hard-to-make, elite and entirely delightful and transporting treats, especially dumplings. My general classification of these three is: Pagoda is always open, insanely convenient, cheap, and possible to do with only two people (don't miss the salt and pepper squid). Mandarin Kitchen is dizzying, dazzling, and really impossible to do unless you have at least four people, and it's better with eight. Yangtze has the smallest menu, but it's homey, and like you went to your Chinese grandma's house on Saturday and maybe it was your birthday.

(There's also a new-school dumpling scene for vegetarian dumplings and such at Dumpling, but that's not what we're talking about.)

Now, what kind of a critic is asked for the best pork dumplings, and lists eight spots? This one! All told, my favorite are at Yangtze, they're plump and rustic and homey, and I could eat ten thousand, and now that you bring it up, I may. That said, one of the many delightful things about living in the Twin Cities is you get to have work-life balance, and it's easy to get places, so I think just take a year or two and go to all of them. It will be worth it, you're worth it, and dumplings, above all, are worth it.