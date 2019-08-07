Dear Dara: Maude-Lovers Seek Same

× Expand Courtesy of Fire Lake Grill House Fire Lake Grill House

Dear Dara,

I am getting old, as is my husband. By old I mean we are now the age that Maude was on the hit TV show Maude. When we go out to eat, we are afraid. We don't want to eat fatty fried things—we'll be up all night popping TUMS! But we don't want to spend a lot of money or eat vegan or wear anything but jeans and a black t-shirt. Where would middle-class, middle-aged people with nut allergies and aversion to fancy stuff go on a Saturday for an early dinner so we can get home in time to watch The Golden Girls reruns we use to fall asleep? Bonus if we don't have to pay for parking. -Steph A.

Dear Steph A.,

Girl, you are letting yourself get old before your time! Everything you’ve listed about restaurants is a negative: Indigestion, the specter of unhealthy vegan food, the pressure of dressing up? I seriously need you to start looking at the world as the place the good Lord in his or her wisdom decided to keep all the adventure and delight, not merely a series of landmines arrayed to prevent you from sleeping well. Okay? Please?

That said, let’s consider the Fire Lake Grill House at the Mall of America. Massive four story free parking ramps as far as the eye can see. Wonderful locally raised meats roasted over fire, spun on rotisseries, as greaseless as good food gets. Now, here’s what I recommend: Get the cheese board, because cheese is delicious and linked to a reduction of death from all causes, plus Fire Lake has an excellent cheese program dedicated to local-sourcing, and you will like it. Once your cheese-course is cleared, summon a rotisserie-roasted local Wild Acres duck. You have likely heard that turkey is full of tryptophan and will help you sleep well. But did you know that duck is just as full of tryptophan! Truth! Fire Lake has a beautiful way with all poultry.

Once your dinner is done, take a fifteen-minute spin around the mall, using Dr. David Ludwig’s good advice for a post-meal stroll, for health, wellness, and better sleep. Now that’s living! Full of duck and cheese and settled by a good walk, drive home in time for Golden Girls reruns, and write me back, I need to know if this good dinner date made for sweet dreams.

Radisson Blu at Mall of America, 612-216-3473