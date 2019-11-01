Dear Dara: Fried Chicken Better Than Popeyes?

× Expand KDC-1/Shutterstock Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

Dear Dara,

I cannot believe that Popeyes fried chicken sandwiches SOLD OUT. I heard they're coming back November 3rd, but how can I ever trust them again?! Where are my better bets for trusty fried chicken sandwiches?? -The Sky is Falling

Dear Sky,

Let me tell you about the time I got dumped by my high school boyfriend, and then I was heartbroken, but then my life got so much better, and then he came crawling back but I was over him. That's you and Popeyes! You can do better. Here are some great fried chicken sandwiches that make Popeyes look like you should start blocking their number:

Does Minneapolis and St. Paul's cult fried-chicken restaurant have a killer fried chicken sandwich? Oh baby does it ever! Both locations. Prepare for bliss:

Do the sister restaurants by chef Sameh Wadi have ecstasy-inducing fried chicken sandwiches? Yes! They both do. The Minneapolis WSK one is a little wilder, it's on a biscuit and has spicy slaw, and the Grand Catch a little more center of the glove. Which is for you? Try them both!

Finally, but nowhere near leastly: East Side St. Paul, represent! The Payne Avenue pub has a sandwich that's crisp, fierce, and gonna keep you full all day. SO GOOD.