Dear Dara: Desserts for Date Night?

Dear Dara,

Got a favorite dessert destination for date nights? -@DevEric via Twitter

Picking one dessert destination in the Twin Cities is like picking a favorite animal, there are a lot of good ones—sure there are tigers, but what about zebras, and what about hummingbirds and chipmunks? With that in mind, I’m going to suggest two mega-mall, carnival, whole-world-in-there dessert destinations where you can pick between hundreds of treats:

Edwards Dessert Kitchen

You’re aware of the North Loop megaplex owned by local food giant Schwan’s, right? It’s like if Tiffany’s in New York only sold mousses and bars—all as pretty as your swooniest Instagram dreams. Looking to turn it into a whole evening? Walk along the Mississippi if it’s a nice night, or head across the street to Upstairs Circus to make cutting boards together. (That is not a euphemism!) 200 Washington Ave N., Mpls., 612-800-0335

Cossetta’s Pasticceria

The pastry, gelato, grappa, wine, and espresso stand-apart pasticceria at Cossetta’s is one of the most under appreciated marvels of the Twin Cities. I have a hard time skipping the just-made cannoli, and can’t say enough good things about taking home a pound of biscotti for breakfast all week, but if you’re looking for something you can’t get anywhere else in town, maybe think about splashing a shot of Fernet Branca over a scoop of gelato—who’s the international sophisticate now? 211 W. 7th St., Saint Paul, 651-222-3476